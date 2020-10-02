Tigers general manager Al Avila said on Friday that A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora, who were both fired in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, are on the team's list of managerial candidates.

Avila addressed Detroit's managerial search in a Zoom call with reporters and said most options are on the table. The club's list includes people who have managed in the major leagues, as well as people with other forms of coaching experience.

"We're gonna take a look at everything and we're gonna select the best guy that we feel can lead the Detroit Tigers and make them a winning club," Avila said, per The Athletic.

When asked if the search included Hinch and Cora, Avila confirmed they were among the large group of names.

"I have them on my list," he said.

Hinch is suspended by MLB until January 2021 for his role in Houston's cheating scandal in 2017. The Astros fired Hinch shortly after commissioner Rob Manfred handed him a one-year suspension on Jan. 13. The Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora, who served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017, the next day for his involvement in the scheme.

Detroit is looking for a new manager after Ron Gardenhire announced his retirement on Sept. 19. Gardenhire cited health reasons stemming from a recent bout with food poisoning—along with subsequent stomach ailments and stress of the job—as his reasons for stepping down. Bench coach Lloyd McClendon served as manager for the rest of the 2020 season.

The Tigers finished the shortened regular season with a 23–35 record and failed to reach the postseason for a sixth consecutive year.