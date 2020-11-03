SI.com
MLB
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGS
Search

Shane Bieber, Kenta Maeda, Hyun Jin-Ryu Named AL Cy Young Finalists

Author:
Publish date:
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber moved one step closer to winning the AL Cy Young Award when he was announced Monday as one of the top three finishers in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Bieber joined Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda and Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on the list of finalists. But Bieber, 25, is considered the favorite after the right-hander went 8-1 with a 1.63 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 77⅓ innings, leading the major leagues in wins, ERA and strikeouts.

The winner of each BBWAA award will be announced next week.

The top finishers in voting for AL Manager of the Year are Tampa Bay's Kevin Cash, Toronto's Charlie Montoyo and Rick Renteria, who was let go by the Chicago White Sox after the team made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Cash was roundly criticized for pulling ace left-hander Blake Snell in the sixth inning of the decisive Game 6 of the World Series against the champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Balloting for the BBWAA awards was completed before the start of the postseason.

The finalists for AL Rookie of the Year are Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier and center fielders Kyle Lewis of the Seattle Mariners and Luis Robert of the White Sox.

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm, San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams are the top finishers for the NL rookie award.

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
MLB

Indians SP Shane Bieber Headlines AL Cy Young Finalists

Bieber led the MLB in wins, strikeouts and ERA in 2020.

Big 12 BACA
Play
Video

Big 12's Black Assistant Coaches Alliance (BACA) Chair Daniyal Robinson Discusses Group's Vision

Last week Black assistant coaches in the Big 12 announced the formation of the Big 12 Black Assistant Coaches Alliance (BACA), a response to the social unrest around the country over the past five months. The group, which is chaired by Iowa State assistant men’s basketball coach ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
best-head-coaches-in-arizona-cardinals-history
Arizona Cardinals

Best Head Coaches in Arizona Cardinals History

The Cardinals have had many head coaches throughout their 100-year history, and this article will explore the greatest leaders to ever roam the sidelines for the franchise.

Iowa State Men's Basketball Assistant Coach

Daniyal Robinson

Black Assistant Coaches Alliance

BACA

jim-harbaugh-ed-orgeron
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Pick Your Coaching Poison

There are four coaches in college football making $8 million or more this season, and half of them got kicked in the teeth Saturday.