2021 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot Announced

Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson and Mark Buehrle Among First-Timers on 2021 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot

Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Tim Hudson, Barry Zito and Nick Swisher are among the first-timers on the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot, which was released on Monday.

Curt Schilling, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds are the leading candidates returning to the ballot in a year without any favorites among the new candidates.

Schilling was third behind Derek Jeter and Larry Walker with 278 of 397 votes last year, finishing at 70% and 20 votes shy in balloting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Clemens had 242 votes for 61% and Bonds 241 for 60.7%, both well short of the 75% needed, which was 298 votes last year. Both were overwhelming favorites before suspicions of steroids use.

Clemens has denied using performance-enhancing drugs, and Bonds says he never knowingly took performance-enhancing drugs.

All three will be making their ninth appearance on the BBWAA ballot this year, one short of the limit. Omar Vizquel was next in last year's voting with 209 ballots for 52.6%.

Zito was 165-143 with a 4.04 ERA for Oakland and San Francisco, including 23-5 in 2002. Hudson was 222-133 with a 3.49 ERA for Oakland, Atlanta and San Francisco.

Buehrle was 214-160 with a 3.81 ERA, throwing a perfect game for the Chicago White Sox against Tampa Bay on July 23, 2009, and a no-hitter for the White Sox against Texas on April 18, 2007. 

Hunter, a nine-time Gold Glove center fielder, had a .277 average, 2,452 hits, 353 home runs and 1,391 RBIs.

Newcomers also include A.J. Burnett, Dan Haren, LaTroy Hawkins, Aramis Ramirez, Michael Cuddyer and Shane Victorino.

Voting will be announced on Jan. 26 and anyone elected will be inducted July 25 along with Jeter and Walker, whose inductions were postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other holdovers on the ballot include Andy Pettitte, Billy Wagner, Todd Helton, Jeff Kent, Scott Rolen, Bobby Abreu, Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield and Sammy Sosa.

Ballots by members of the BBWAA for 10 consecutive years or more must be postmarked by Dec. 31.

Sports Illustrated contributed to this report.

