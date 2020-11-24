SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Rays Star Randy Arozarena Detained After Domestic Violence Allegations

Author:
Publish date:

Rays star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico's Yucatan state after an incident in which he allegedly attempted to take his daughter from her mother and then assaulted the woman's father, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. 

According to ESPN, MLB is investigating the incident. A prosecutor handling the case in Mexico will provide further information in the coming days. 

Arozarena has not yet been charged.

According to Mexico's Diario de Yucatan, Arozarena allegedly hit his ex-wife at the home she and his daughter are living in. The Mexican newspaper Yucatan Ahora reported that Arozarena hit his ex-father-in-law while trying to leave with his daughter. 

The fight appeared to draw attention from nearby neighbors, who stopped Arozarena at a traffic light following the incident. Video of Arozarena being stopped was also shared online by the Yucatan Ahora.

Arozarena, 25, played in just 23 regular-season games in 2020 after dealing with o COVID-19. He thrived in the postseason and set a single-postseason MLB record with 10 home runs.

The Cuban-born Arozarena defected to Mexico before coming to the United States. Arozarena was initially in the Cardinals organization but was traded to Tampa Bay last January.

YOU MAY LIKE

andrew-nembhard-florida-gators
College Basketball

Florida Transfer Nembhard Eligible for Gonzaga in 2020-21

Nembhard was a two-year starter at Florida, averaging 11.2 points per game in 2019-20.

Randy Arozarena
Play
MLB

Report: Rays Star Randy Arozarena Detained After Domestic Violence Allegations

Rays star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico's Yucatan state after an incident involving domestic violence allegations.

Jared Butler
Play
Gambling

2020-21 College Basketball Betting Preview: Odds, Favorites, Props and Picks to Cut Down the Nets

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking sets the stage for sports bettors ready to wager on the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

Chelsea is through to the Champions League last 16
Play
Soccer

Chelsea Shows Promise, Improvement in Sealing UCL Last-16 Berth

Chelsea has benefited from a light schedule, but areas of previous concern have become bedrocks for the club.

College Basketball Crystal Ball predictions for 2020-21: Will Villanova, Virginia, Wisconsin, Gonzaga, or Baylor win the national title?
Play
College Basketball

SI's Preseason Crystal Ball: Final Four and More

Our college hoops staff predicts everything from who will cut down the nets to who will be 2020-21's breakout team and player.

brandon-ingram-pelicans
NBA

Report: Ingram, Pelicans Agree to $158 Million Extension

Ingram averaged a career-high 23.8 points per game in 2019-20.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after a play
Play
NBA

Did the Lakers Tighten Their Hold On the 2021 NBA Title Chase?

Can any team stop LeBron James and the Lakers this upcoming season?

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) flexes after dunking the ball
Play
NBA

Report: Heat Sign Bam Adebayo to Five-Year Extension

Adebayo averaged 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season and made his first All-Star team.