Report: Rays Star Randy Arozarena Detained After Domestic Violence Allegations

Rays star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico's Yucatan state after an incident in which he allegedly attempted to take his daughter from her mother and then assaulted the woman's father, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

According to ESPN, MLB is investigating the incident. A prosecutor handling the case in Mexico will provide further information in the coming days.

Arozarena has not yet been charged.

According to Mexico's Diario de Yucatan, Arozarena allegedly hit his ex-wife at the home she and his daughter are living in. The Mexican newspaper Yucatan Ahora reported that Arozarena hit his ex-father-in-law while trying to leave with his daughter.

The fight appeared to draw attention from nearby neighbors, who stopped Arozarena at a traffic light following the incident. Video of Arozarena being stopped was also shared online by the Yucatan Ahora.

Arozarena, 25, played in just 23 regular-season games in 2020 after dealing with o COVID-19. He thrived in the postseason and set a single-postseason MLB record with 10 home runs.

The Cuban-born Arozarena defected to Mexico before coming to the United States. Arozarena was initially in the Cardinals organization but was traded to Tampa Bay last January.