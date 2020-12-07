Legendary Photograph of Ty Cobb Sells for $390K

A legendary 1910 photograph of Ty Cobb sliding into third base was sold for $390,000, Robert Edward Auctions announced on Monday.

The identity of the card's buyer was not released publicly.

The photo's price tag was just shy of an all-time record for a sports photograph ($396,000), according to Robert Edwards Auction, which the auction house says belongs to a Cobb cabinet photograph.

In the Charles Conlon photograph, Cobb is seen sliding hard into New York Highlanders’ third baseman Jimmy Austin for a stolen base during a game at New York’s Hilltop Park.

The photograph previously sold for $250,000 in 2019.

Cobb merchandise frequently sells for a hefty price.

A baseball card featuring the MLB legend in front of a red border also sold for more than $200,000 in the auction that closed on Sunday.

This past April, a Sporting Life cabinet Cobb rookie card also sold for $300,000.