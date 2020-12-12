Report: Mets Working on a Deal to Name Jared Porter Next GM

SI.com
MLB
Report: Mets Working on a Deal to Hire Jared Porter As Next General Manager

Jared Porter and the New York Mets have reportedly agreed to be its next general manager, according to MLB's Jon Heyman

Porter has spent the last four seasons as the Arizona Diamondbacks' assistant general manager, but his front office career dates back to 2004 with the Red Sox. He spent time in a variety of positions with the Boston team, the most notable being the director of professional scouting until 2015. 

He joined the Chicago Cubs in a similar role for portions of two seasons before joining the D-backs in 2017. 

