Former Angels Employee's Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Judge Dismisses Former Angels Employee Brian Harkins's Defamation Lawsuit vs. Team, MLB

Author:
Publish date:
angel-stadium

A defamation lawsuit filed against MLB and the Angels by Brian Harkins, a former team employee who was fired for provided illegal substances to pitchers, has been dismissed in Orange County Superior Court, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Judge Geoffrey T. Glass granted the defendants' motion to dismiss the complaint on Monday, saying Harkins did not provide sufficient evidence that he was defamed in news reports in the wake of his firing.

"Published statements do not support the allegation that MLB or the Angels authorized those statements," Glass wrote, per the Times. "In order to hold an organization liable for defamation, the person saying the defamatory things must be authorized to speak on behalf of the organization."

In news reports on Harkins's firing, sources confirming his dismissal were unnamed, limiting his ability to prove who defamed him.

Daniel Rasmussen, an attorney for Harkins, said he plans to appeal the ruling.

The Angels fired Harkins last March after learning he aided pitchers in obtaining his ball-doctoring mixture of rosin and pine tar to improve their grip of the baseball. The move came after MLB began looking to eliminate the use of "engineered" substance mixtures. Pitchers use these foreign substances to increase the spin of their pitches, which makes creates more movement and thus makes them more difficult to hit.

Harkins had spent nearly 40 years in Los Angeles' organization after starting as an Angels batboy in 1986 and working his way up to visiting clubhouse manager in 1990.

When filing his original complaint last August, Harkins alleged defamation and false light and cited how applying rosin and pine tar on baseballs has been a common practice in MLB. He said the news reports of his firing cast him in a negative light and he is now unemployable, per the Times.

In documents supporting his case, Harkins listed numerous Angels pitchers, including Troy Percival, Dylan Bundy, Cam Bedrosian and Keynan Middleton, who used his substance, known as "the sticky stuff."

"Harkins also claimed that MLB has evidence implicating several star pitchers—including Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Felix Hernandez, Corey Kluber and Adam Wainwright—for using foreign substances to improve their grip on the ball. Though Harkins acknowledged that he supplied the substances, he claims he did not personally apply them to baseballs," according to the Times.

YOU MAY LIKE

angel-stadium
MLB

Former Angels Employee's Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed

Brian Harkins, the Angels' former visiting clubhouse manager who was fired for providing illegal substances to pitchers, filed the suit against the team and MLB.

kobe-bryant-gianna-bryant
NBA

Italian Plaza Renamed to Honor Kobe, Gianna Bryant

The city of Reggio Emilia will honor Bryant, who lived there for several years during his childhood.

USWNT's Abby Dahlkemper
Play
Soccer

Abby Dahlkemper Is Ready for Something New

The third USWNT star to sign with Man City, Dahlkemper is part of a growing contingent seeking club opportunities abroad.

Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo swap jerseys
Play
Extra Mustard

Kyrie Irving and Bam Adebayo Had a Very Sneaky Jersey Swap

After getting thwarted on Saturday, Kyrie and Bam finally traded jerseys.

These are the teams that have had the most Super Bowl appearances in NFL history.
Play
NFL

Which NFL Team Has Most Super Bowl Appearances?

These are the teams that have reached the most Super Bowls since the title game was implemented during the 1966 season.

dCOVkobe_HZ
Play
NBA

Kobe is Gone—But in Today's NBA He is Everywhere

Bryant was an icon, a role model, and to many, a valued mentor. In today's NBA you don't have to look far to find hints of him.

robert-kraft-patriots
NFL

Judge: Destroy Robert Kraft Massage Parlor Video

A misdemeanor solicitation charge against Kraft was dropped in September after an appeals court ruled that video evidence couldn't be used in the case.

kobe-bryant-el-camino-2
Play
NBA

Kobe Bryant and the Story of El Camino Real

The restaurant was one of Bryant’s favorites, and he was its most famous customer. A year after the Lakers’ star’s death, manager Rodolfo Garcia reflects on Kobe’s visits and the fans that visited to pay respect after the tragic day.