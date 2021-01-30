SI.com
Report: Cardinals to Acquire Nolan Arenado in Trade With Rockies

Author:
Publish date:

The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly acquired five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove Award-winning third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Arenado will have to sign off on the trade. 

The exact terms of the trade are unknown, but Colorado is believed to be sending around $50 million in cash to the Cardinals as part of the deal. It's unknown what players the Rockies are receiving, though Rosenthal mentions left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber, first baseman Luken Baker, outfielder Jhon Torres, right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford and Angel Rondón as potential returns.

Arenado, who turns 30 in April, is guaranteed $199 million over the next six seasons. Rosenthal reports that some of the money remaining on his contract will be deferred. An All-Star each year from 2015 to '19, Arenado hit .253/.303/.434 in 48 games in 2020, with eight home runs and 26 RBIs.

