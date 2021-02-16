Colon Inks One-Year Deal With Mexican League's Acereros

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Bartolo Colon last appeared in the Major Leagues in 2018, but his baseball career isn't over just yet.

Colon signed a one-year contract with the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican Baseball League on Monday, according to Beisbol Puro's Roberto Espinoza. Colon will turn 48 during the 2021 season.

Colon's last MLB appearance came in a 24-start season with the Rangers in 2018 as he posted a 5.78 ERA. Colon is a four-time All-Star, and he won the American League Cy Young as a member of the Angels in 2005. Colon even flashed his skill with the bat in his final MLB seasons, smacking a home run for the ages against the Padres in 2016.

Colon's 247 career wins are the most of any MLB pitcher born in Latin America. He sports a 4.12 career ERA, tallying 2,535 career strikeouts.