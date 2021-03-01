Padres' Tommy Pham 'Lucky' to Play Again After Stabbing

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Padres OF Tommy Pham 'Lucky' to Play Again After Stabbing

Author:
Publish date:
Padres' Tommy Pham elbows teammate after scoring a run.

SAN DIEGO — Tommy Pham knows how lucky he was to be in the starting lineup for the Padres in their spring opener on Sunday, 4½ months after he was stabbed in the lower back during an altercation in the parking lot of a strip club.

It could have been much worse.

"The cut's deep. The doctor here basically told me if I wasn't so muscular, I might be dead or paralyzed," the left fielder said during a videoconference with reporters from Peoria, Arizona.

"I'm lucky. I'm lucky to even be able to play."

As he was being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance on Oct. 11, three nights after the Padres were eliminated from the playoffs, Pham was on the phone with general manager A.J. Preller and trainer Mark Rogow.

"I thought I wasn't going to be able to play," Pham recalls telling the club officials.

"When I got the CT scan, the doc was like, 'I've got great news for you. You can play.' She just said it's going to be a little bit of a recovery."

Pham said late last year that he needed 200 stitches to close the gash. A video posted online showed the lower part of his white shirt soaked in blood.

The San Diego Police Department is still investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Preller said Sunday that "obviously it's not the type of news you're expecting, ever, that type of phone call."

Preller said Pham was "just matter of fact in terms of talking about what happened. The biggest focus for us was just making sure that we were in a position to get our doctors on the case and try to make sure we were being smart to give him every possible advantage in the care he needed at that point."

Preller said the first thing that stood out "is how lucky he was, when you're talking about a stab wound really in any area, but that was as deep and extensive as it was. If it was a centimeter in either direction, maybe a different outcome. Once we got past that hurdle, with his work ethic and the way he attacks things and gets in the gym and takes care of himself, he was going to give himself every possible opportunity to come back.

"He's in great shape. Obviously, he had some different injury stuff last year. I think he's ready to go."

Pham said his recovery included bed rest and then he flew to San Francisco every week for about six weeks to get injections of Regenokine to help with the inflammation.

"I worked with a few doctors on getting to where I'm at because it's only been about 4½ months, and the timeline is normally a little bit longer," he said.

The injury affects him when he tries to do squats and deadlifts in the weight room.

"My norms aren't there yet. You don't really have to squat a lot or deadlift a lot to be a good baseball player," he said.

After being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to San Diego, the 32-year-old Pham was limited to 31 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to an injury to his left hand that required surgery in mid-August. He hit .211 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. He hit .375 in the playoffs.

He had another hand surgery in October.

He says he's at about 80%.

"I probably have the most to prove because I had a terrible year," said Pham, who rattled off a number of analytics that were down. "Plus, this is my free-agent year as well. So I feel like I have the most to prove."

Pham said his perspective hasn't changed since the stabbing.

"I still look at everything almost the same. If anything, I probably would just spend more money and stop saving as much, because if I died I would feel like I had too much money in the bank and I didn't live enough."

YOU MAY LIKE

Trey Mancini high fives Orioles teammates in the dugout
MLB

Mancini Gets Standing Ovation in Return From Cancer

Mancini singled in the first inning on Sunday after missing the 2020 season while recovering from colon cancer.

Padres' Tommy Pham elbows teammate after scoring a run.
MLB

Padres' Tommy Pham 'Lucky' to Play Again After Stabbing

Pham was stabbed in the lower back during an altercation in a parking lot in October 2020.

cam newton
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Belichick Raves About Cam During Offseason

Newton, currently a free agent, completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the Patriots' starter last season.

Rory Mcllroy pays tribute to Tiger Woods with outfit
Play
Golf

Collin Morikawa and Other Golfers Pay Tribute to Tiger

Collin Morikawa, in a tear-eyed interview, had a very clear message for his childhood idol: Thank you.

Anfernee Simons dunking during a game against the Heat
Play
NBA

Report: Simons and Stanley to Compete in Dunk Contest

Both Simons and Stanley are shooting guards and have never competed in the dunk contest before.

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman attempts a pass during a game.
College Football

Former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman Transfers to Michigan

Michigan added Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman on Sunday after a pair of departures at the quarterback position.

josh-gordon-cleveland-browns
NFL

Gordon Teams Up With Manziel in Startup Football League

The pair of former Cleveland Browns will team up once again in the Fan Controlled Football league.

Hunter Dozier
Play
MLB

Report: Royals, Hunter Dozier Agree to Four-Year Extension

Third baseman Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals have reportedly agreed to a four-year extension, worth $25 million.