Mets Mimic World Series Win at Spring Training

Congratulations to the 2021 World Series champion New York Mets...or at least the spring training drill champion New York Mets.

On Wednesday, the team appeared to mimic what it was like to catch the final out of a World Series Game 7 and storm the diamond for an on-field celebration.

The only problem was that it came at their spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla., in early March and not against an actual opponent.

According to the New York Daily News' Deesha Thosar, who captured the video of the team celebrating like they had won their first title since 1986, the Mets were playing a 27-out game where the team looks to make 27 consecutive outs without making an error.

Manager Luis Rojas told reporters that the Mets performed the drill "probably the best" he'd ever seen it done.

"I loved it," Rojas said, per Thosar.

New York went 26–34 last season in Rojas's first year as manager, though, they did have a busy offseason, notably trading for star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The team hasn't made the playoffs since 2016, but they'll look to snap that drought this season.

If they do, be prepared for a lively celebration.

The Mets will surely act as if they've been there before. They've already practiced what it will feel like.