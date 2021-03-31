SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Daily Cover: The Glorious Ordeal of Pitchers Hitting is Nearing its End
Daily Cover: The Glorious Ordeal of Pitchers Hitting is Nearing its End

Police Looking For Stolen Chattanooga Lookouts Mascot Costume

Author:
Publish date:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police are asking "Where's Looie?" after a minor league baseball team in Tennessee reported its team mascot was stolen from its ballpark.

The Chattanooga Lookouts told authorities that the costume of its mascot Looie was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. The Lookouts said hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were also stolen."

Looie's head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose. Police are asking the public for any tips on the costume's whereabouts, saying callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with tips can call (423) 698-2525.

The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4.

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson holding a football
Play
NFL

Two New Lawsuits Filed Against Watson, Bringing Total to 21

Two new civil lawsuits were filed against Deshaun Watson, bringing the total number of lawsuits up to 21.

demarcus-cousins-houston-rockets
NBA

Report: Clippers Planning to Sign DeMarcus Cousins

The Clippers and Cousins are reportedly discussing a 10-day contract.

Harry Kane against Albania
Play
Soccer

How to Watch England vs. Albania

How to watch England vs. Poland in World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday, March 31.

Paige Bueckers celebrates after a play.
Play
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Wins AP Women's Player of The Year

Bueckers is the first freshman to ever be named the AP women's player of the year.

A minor league baseball stadium
Play
MLB

Minor League Baseball Mascot Stolen From Ballpark

The costume of Looie Lookout, the minor league baseball mascot for the  Chattanooga Lookouts, was reported as stolen yesterday.

The UEFA Champions League trophy
Play
Soccer

All That's Wrong About the Future of the Champions League

There will be more games, more money guaranteed to the elite clubs and more that's focused on everything except the sanctity of sport and competition.

mark-emmert-ncaa
College Basketball

Mark Emmert: NCAA Failed to Support Woman Athletes

Emmert: “It's pretty self-evident that we dropped the ball in supporting our women's athletes, and we can't do that."

Close-up of Russell Westbrook on the court
Play
Extra Mustard

Westbrook Has Thoughtful Response to Stephen A. Smith

“I was a champion once I made it to the NBA.”