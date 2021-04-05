Texas Gov. Declines First Pitch Over MLB's 'Partisan Political Politics'

SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
World Series and MVP Futures Odds and Prop Bets
World Series and MVP Futures Odds and Prop Bets

Texas Governor Backs Out of Throwing First Pitch at Rangers' Opener, Citing MLB's All-Star Game Decision

Author:
Publish date:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would not throw out the first pitch at Monday's Rangers home opener in response to Major League Baseball's decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta due to Georgia's controversial new voting legislation.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Abbott was expected to appear alongside frontline workers from the state's pandemic response on Monday at Globe Life Field, which will be open to its full capacity of 40,300. The governor, whose disapproval ratings jumped after he removed COVID-19 restrictions and the state endured a utility crisis due to winter storms in February that left more than 100 dead, said in the letter that he would no longer participate in any MLB event. 

"I was looking forward to it—until Major League Baseball adopted what turned out to be a false narrative about the election law reforms in Georgia, and, based on that false narrative, moved the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta," Abbott wrote to Rangers president and chief operating officer Neil Liebman. 

"It is shameful that America's pastime is not only being influenced by partisan political politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives."

On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision to move the All-Star Game from Truist Park over Georgia's new voting law, which has been heavily criticized by civil rights leaders, voting rights advocates and President Joe Biden. The law rolls back vote-by-mail and absentee ballot eligibility while making it a crime to distribute food and water to people waiting in line to vote. 

National Black Justice Coalition executive director David J. Johns last week called on the PGA to move The Masters, telling Golfweek that the law will "return Black and poor and already disenfranchised voters in Georgia to second class citizens."

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft," Manfred said in a statement. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box." 

YOU MAY LIKE

HUBERT DAVIS
Play
College Basketball

Report: UNC Planning to Hire Hubert Davis as Head Coach

Davis recently completed his ninth season as a member of Roy Williams's coaching staff at North Carolina

sean-mcdonough
Play
Extra Mustard

Grading the Most Memorable Sean McDonough Voice Cracks

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs caused another one

Ryan Odom
Play
College Basketball

Report: Ryan Odom Leaving UMBC for Utah State Job

Odom was the coach of UMBC when it upset No. 1 seed Virginia in the 2018 men's NCAA tournament.

Greg Abbott throws first pitch.
Play
MLB

Texas Gov. Declines First Pitch Over MLB's 'Partisan Political Politics'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would not throw out the first pitch at the Rangers' home opener due to MLB's decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta.

Nick Castellanos
Play
MLB

Reds' Castellanos Suspended Two Games After Weekend Brawl

Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was suspended for two games and fined Monday for his role in an on-field brawl.

deshaun watson
Play
NFL

New Watson Lawsuit Says He Used Over 50 Women for Massages

The latest lawsuit claims that Watson has "used more than fifty different women for massages."

Aaron Rodgers behind the podium on "Jeopardy!"
Play
Extra Mustard

Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Is Aaron Rodgers’s ‘Second Dream Job’

“Just feeling the butterflies and excitement take over were really, really special moments.”

Daryl Dike scores for Barnsley
Play
Soccer

USMNT Forward Daryl Dike Scores Twice for Barnsley in 2-1 Win

Barnsley forward Daryl Dike, on loan from Orlando City, scored two goals in a 2-1 away win against Luton Town on Monday.