Bartolo Colon Tosses Complete Game at 48 Years Old

Bartolo Colon is still dealing on the mound.

The now 48-year-old Colon has not pitched in MLB since 2018, but now playing for the Mexican League's Acereros de Monclova, Colon threw a complete game five-hitter on Saturday night. In striking out seven and allowing two runs, Colon lowered his season ERA to 3.56 in five starts.

Colon's last appearance in the Majors came in 2018, when he posted a 5.78 ERA with the Rangers. For his career, Colon is a four-time MLB All-Star and won the American League Cy Young as a member of the Angels in 2005. His 247 career wins are the most of any MLB pitcher born in Latin America.

He even flashed his skill with the bat toward the end of his MLB career, smacking a home run for the ages against the Padres in 2016.

Remembering the Best (and Worst) of Pitchers at the Plate

No matter if he's it's in the Majors on in the Mexican League, on the mound or at the plate, watching Colon remains a treat.

