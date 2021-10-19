October 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Not Happy With Eduardo Rodriguez for Mocking Carlos Correa

Author:

Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not appear to be pleased with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez after Rodriguez mocked Astros star Carlos Correa at the end of the sixth inning.

Rodriguez got Correa to ground out to second baseman to Christian Arroyo to end the sixth inning. As he walked off the mound, the pitcher pointed to his wrist, which was a reference to Correa's celebration in Game 1 after the shortstop hit a home run off reliever Hansel Robles.

From the dugout, Cora screamed, "Hey, no!" at his pitcher. He later then told Rodriguez, "Don't do that."

"We just show up, we play, and we move on, and he knows," Cora said after Boston's 12—3 win. "I let him know. We don't have to do that. If we're looking for motivation outside of what we're trying to accomplish, we're in the wrong business. The only motivation we have is to win four games against them and move on to the next round."

SI Recommends

Cora was the Astros' bench coach in 2017 when Houston won the world series. He also managed Correa in the World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico.

Rodriguez also said he felt guilty for celebrating in the manner that he did. 

"That was part of the moment," Rodriguez said. "... I will apologize to Correa if I see him in person because that's not something I normally do. It was just part of the game."

After Monday's win, the Red Sox lead the ALCS 2-1. Game 4 is set for Tuesday night.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 7 Touches, Targets, Volume & Regression Index

The Colts star running back is hitting his stride and may be in line for even more opportunities

Cora-Rodriguez
MLB

Alex Cora Not Happy Eduardo Rodriguez Mocked Carlos Correa

Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not appear to be pleased with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez after Rodriguez mocked Astros star Carlos Correa.

Lamar Jackson and Ravens fan celebrate a touchdown against the Chargers
Play
NFL

6 Things to Know After Week 6: Ravens In Control of the AFC

Plus, Bills did the right thing on fourth down, why Dak’s injury could be an issue, offensive background for defensive stars, Germany game, and more.

Aaron Boone
MLB

Aaron Boone to Return as Yankees' Manager

Boone has made the playoffs in each of his four seasons as the Yankees' manager, but the club has yet to make the World Series in his tenure.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and forward LeBron James walk to the bench
NBA

Be Patient With the Lakers

Will the Russell Westbrook experiment work? It might take time for the Lakers to find their rhythm.

dCOVbeckessay_HZ
Play
NBA

Is This the End of NBA Dynasties?

The league crowned its fourth different champ in as many years last season, giving fresh hope to all title contenders.

1-nick-rolovich-dash
College Football

Washington State's Coaching Staff Can Only Blame Themselves

Nick Rolovich and four Cougars' assistants were fired on Monday for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, jeopardizing the season for those who remain.

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway at a recent practice
College Basketball

AAC Men's Preview: Memphis, Houston Clash at Top

An Emoni Bates–led Tigers team could be primed to deliver Penny Hardaway's first conference title.