Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not appear to be pleased with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez after Rodriguez mocked Astros star Carlos Correa at the end of the sixth inning.

Rodriguez got Correa to ground out to second baseman to Christian Arroyo to end the sixth inning. As he walked off the mound, the pitcher pointed to his wrist, which was a reference to Correa's celebration in Game 1 after the shortstop hit a home run off reliever Hansel Robles.

From the dugout, Cora screamed, "Hey, no!" at his pitcher. He later then told Rodriguez, "Don't do that."

"We just show up, we play, and we move on, and he knows," Cora said after Boston's 12—3 win. "I let him know. We don't have to do that. If we're looking for motivation outside of what we're trying to accomplish, we're in the wrong business. The only motivation we have is to win four games against them and move on to the next round."

Cora was the Astros' bench coach in 2017 when Houston won the world series. He also managed Correa in the World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico.

Rodriguez also said he felt guilty for celebrating in the manner that he did.

"That was part of the moment," Rodriguez said. "... I will apologize to Correa if I see him in person because that's not something I normally do. It was just part of the game."

After Monday's win, the Red Sox lead the ALCS 2-1. Game 4 is set for Tuesday night.

