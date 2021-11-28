Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
MLB
Report: Twins Sign Byron Buxton to 7-Year, $100 Million Extension

Author:

The Twins signed center fielder Byron Buxton to a seven-year, $100 million extension on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, in a reportedly incentive-laden deal that could end up far more expensive than the sticker price.

Buxton, 27, reportedly received a no-trade clause and will have the opportunity to earn MVP bonuses in each year of his contract, as well as bonuses that pay him "$500,000 every time he reaches 502, 533, 567, 600 and 625 plate appearances," per Passan

Minnesota's outfielder posted a career-best 1.005 OPS last season, adding 19 home runs and nine steals in 61 games. Buxton missed 101 games due to various injuries, continuing a theme throughout his career. He's played more than 100 games just once in seven professional seasons, though he did win a Gold Glove in 2017 after appearing in 140 games.

The Twins finished last in the American League Central in 2021 at 73–89. They reached the playoffs three times in four seasons from 2017-20.

