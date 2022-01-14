Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died by suicide earlier this week, according to the Tarrant County (Texas) medical examiner on Thursday. He was 28 years old.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ramirez was found on Monday in a field near his family's home in Fort Worth.

Ramirez, a former collegiate baseball player at Arkansas, was a 2016 MLB draft selection by the Rays, playing three seasons in the minor leagues for the organization before his release. In 2019, the franchise brought him back as a staffer, and he spent three years as its bullpen catcher.

After Ramirez's death, his family released a statement via the Rays, pledging help for other families:

“The loss of our son has been the most excruciating experience we have lived. Unfortunately, we sometimes don’t see the signs. Struggling in silence is not O.K.,” the Ramirez family said.

“It is our commitment to honor our son’s life by helping other families. No parent should have to endure the loss of their child. Thank you to our family, friends and everyone else far and near for the outpouring of love and support. God bless you! Rays Up in Heaven”

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash also paid tribute to Ramirez in a statement released Tuesday.

“Jean was an incredible teammate and friend,” Cash said. “He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him. He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed.”