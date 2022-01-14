Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Rays Bullpen Catcher Jean Ramirez Died by Suicide, Per Medical Examiner

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died by suicide earlier this week, according to the Tarrant County (Texas) medical examiner on Thursday. He was 28 years old.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ramirez was found on Monday in a field near his family's home in Fort Worth. 

Ramirez, a former collegiate baseball player at Arkansas, was a 2016 MLB draft selection by the Rays, playing three seasons in the minor leagues for the organization before his release. In 2019, the franchise brought him back as a staffer, and he spent three years as its bullpen catcher.

SI Recommends

After Ramirez's death, his family released a statement via the Rays, pledging help for other families:

“The loss of our son has been the most excruciating experience we have lived. Unfortunately, we sometimes don’t see the signs. Struggling in silence is not O.K.,” the Ramirez family said. 

“It is our commitment to honor our son’s life by helping other families. No parent should have to endure the loss of their child. Thank you to our family, friends and everyone else far and near for the outpouring of love and support. God bless you! Rays Up in Heaven” 

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash also paid tribute to Ramirez in a statement released Tuesday.

“Jean was an incredible teammate and friend,” Cash said. “He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him. He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Rushia Brown
WNBA

How Former WNBA Star Rushia Brown Is Creating Networks of Care for Retired Players

The Women’s Professional Basketball Alumnae was created to help women that have played professionally as they transition to life after the game.

USATSI_10952621
MMA

Zingano Awaits to Challenge Cyborg for Bellator Featherweight Title

Details about the inevitable championship bout remain scarce, but Zingano is laser-focused on her shot against the reigning women’s featherweight champion

Jack Pyburn
College Football

Senior Recruits with More Interest After Not Signing in December

Patience is paying off for select class of 2022 college football recruits

aaron-judge-giancarlo-stanton-injuries
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: New York Yankees Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for New York Yankees hitters and pitchers.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates a touchdown alongside Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the second quarter during a Week 16 NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26
Play
Betting

The NFL Postseason Begins on Saturday.

Evan Mobley, Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green
NBA

NBA Midseason Awards: MVP, Top Rookie, Most Improved Player

Plus, our picks for the most exciting player and the biggest revenge season.

Texans coach David Culley during a game.
NFL

Report: Why the Texans Fired David Culley

Culley was fired after just one season as the coach in Houston, in a controversial move.

Novak Djokovic returns a serve.
Tennis

Djokovic Facing Deportation After New Visa Cancellation

The tennis star has been fighting to play in the Australian Open despite having his medical vaccine exemption declined by the country.