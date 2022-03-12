2022 MLB Free Agency Tracker: Every Deal Made After Lockout

The lockout is over, which means MLB free agency has officially resumed. With Spring Training beginning on March 13, signings should come in quickly as teams complete their 2022 rosters.

Prior to the lockout, the Rangers brought in shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien, while the Mets added starting pitcher Max Scherzer and center fielder Starling Marte.

However, there are still big names out there, including shortstop Carlos Correa, shortstop Trevor Story and first baseman Freddie Freeman to name a few.

Here is what has happened since the MLB lockout ended:

March 11

Cubs sign shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year, $4 million contract, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Nico Hoerner is currently projected as Chicago's opening day shortstop, while the team has also been a rumored destination for Correa.

Dodgers re-sign left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract, per The Athletic. Kershaw is currently recovering from an elbow injury that ended his 2021 early.

Giants sign left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón to a two-year, $44 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Rodón spent his first seven seasons with the White Sox and was coming off a career year in Chicago.

Rangers sign pitcher Martín Pérez to one-year, $4 million contract, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Pérez played the first seven years of his career in Texas, but he left in free agency after 2019.

