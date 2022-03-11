Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Report: Giants Signing SP Carlos Rodón to Bolster Starting Rotation

Now that the lockout is over, Major League Baseball free agency has officially restarted, and we have our first big move.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Giants are signing pitcher Carlos Rodón to a two-year, $44 million contract with an opt-out after the first season.

The White Sox drafted Rodón with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, and the left-hander spent seven total seasons with the team. He battled injuries throughout his time in Chicago, which led to him signing a one-year deal with the White Sox to return last offseason.

Rodón had a career year in 2021, starting 24 games and going 13–5 with a 2.37 ERA, and making his first All-Star Game appearance. However, he battled shoulder injuries in the second half of the season. Rodón did make a playoff start with the White Sox last year, allowing two runs on three hits in just 2.2 innings pitched.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In total, he finished his White Sox career with a 3.79 ERA in 121 games over those seven seasons.

While Rodón has injury concerns, SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Friday morning that his medicals were “actually very good” before the lockout went into effect.

The Giants add Rodón to one of the best pitching staffs in the league. San Francisco was second in the league with a 3.25 team ERA last year, and as a whole they won a league-high 107 games in 2021.

Rodón joins Logan Webb, Alex Wood, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Cobb to round out the Giants rotation to begin 2022.

More Baseball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Split image of AEW's Scorpio Sky and WWE's Roman Reigns
Play
Wrestling

The Biggest Names to Watch During Wrestling’s Biggest Month

The latest on Steve Austin at ‘WrestleMania 38,’ AEW’s plans for Scorpio Sky, Killer Kross’s next destination and more.

By Justin Barrasso
Joe Buck (left) with Troy Aikman (right).
Extra Mustard

Report: Joe Buck Expected to Leave Fox for ESPN

According to the report, he is set to sign a massive deal to call “Monday Night Football.”

By Dan Lyons
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA;Texas A&M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) and teammates celebrate as they beat the Auburn Tigers at Amalie Arena.
Play
NCAA Betting

Texas A&M, Indiana Reward Bettors With Stunning Upsets of Top Seeds

Texas A&M (+375) and Indiana (+245) provided strong payouts following their upsets of the top seeds in the SEC and Big Ten conference tournaments, respectively.

By Frankie Taddeo
Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
NFL

Texans Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback Jeff Driskel

He played tight end last season as well; however, he did not record a throw at QB  or catch at TE for Houston.

By Madeline Coleman
playmaker-on-phone-wide
NBA

The Playmaker with Chris Herring: SI’s new NBA newsletter

Sign up to get free, weekly analysis that keeps you updated on the NBA.

By SI Staff
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV celebrates with Quenton Jackson after SEC tournament win over Auburn.
College Basketball

No. 9 Texas A&M beats No. 1 Auburn in SEC Tournament Stunner

The Aggies led by as much as 20 points, the largest deficit the Tigers have faced this season.

By Jelani Scott
Lebbeus Overton
Play
College Football

Best Available 2022 Recruits Overton, Conerly Headline National Visit Weekend

Oregon, LSU hosting top prospects despite spring break barriers

By John Garcia Jr.
Trayce Jackson-Davis celebrates during Indiana’s Big Ten tournament win over Illinois.
College Basketball

Indiana Stuns Illinois, Likely Punches NCAA Tournament Ticket

The Hoosiers will likely go dancing for the first time since 2016 after a huge Big Ten tournament quarterfinal win.

By Jelani Scott