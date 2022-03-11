Now that the lockout is over, Major League Baseball free agency has officially restarted, and we have our first big move.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Giants are signing pitcher Carlos Rodón to a two-year, $44 million contract with an opt-out after the first season.

The White Sox drafted Rodón with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, and the left-hander spent seven total seasons with the team. He battled injuries throughout his time in Chicago, which led to him signing a one-year deal with the White Sox to return last offseason.

Rodón had a career year in 2021, starting 24 games and going 13–5 with a 2.37 ERA, and making his first All-Star Game appearance. However, he battled shoulder injuries in the second half of the season. Rodón did make a playoff start with the White Sox last year, allowing two runs on three hits in just 2.2 innings pitched.

In total, he finished his White Sox career with a 3.79 ERA in 121 games over those seven seasons.

While Rodón has injury concerns, SNY’s Andy Martino reported on Friday morning that his medicals were “actually very good” before the lockout went into effect.

The Giants add Rodón to one of the best pitching staffs in the league. San Francisco was second in the league with a 3.25 team ERA last year, and as a whole they won a league-high 107 games in 2021.

Rodón joins Logan Webb, Alex Wood, Anthony DeSclafani and Alex Cobb to round out the Giants rotation to begin 2022.

More Baseball Coverage: