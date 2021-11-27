Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Player(s)
Starling Marte

Report: Mets Agree to Four Year, $78 Million Deal With Starling Marte

Author:

The Mets signed former Athletics centerfielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman

The Mets, who were waiting on a physical before signing Marte, beat out the likes of the Phillies, Astros, Giants, Yankees and Marlins, who were all interested in signing the centerfielder.

Marte, 33, spent time with three different teams—the Diamondbacks, the Marlins and the Athletics—through 2020-21. In January 2020, Marte was traded to Arizona before being traded again seven months later to Miami.

In addition to signing a veteran centerfielder in Marte on Friday, the Mets made several more key additions on Friday. New York and former A's outfielder and first baseman Mark Canha agreed to a two-year deal, $26.5 million deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Mets also signed former Brewers first and third baseman Eduardo Escobar to a two year deal worth $20 million, according to Heyman. Escobar recorded 28 home runs, 90 RBI in 146 games last season last season between his time with the Diamondbacks and the Brewers.

The Mets locked in a total of $124.5 million on Friday with the signing of Marte, Canha and Escobar.

