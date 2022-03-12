Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Source: Trevor Bauer’s Administrative Leave Extended Beginning Sunday

Starting pitcher, Trevor Bauer 27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA season game with the San Francisco Giants on Monday June 28, 2021 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic accounts of domestic violence and sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

With MLB’s season just around the corner, the MLBPA and MLB agreed to extend Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave for seven days, a source confirmed Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein. 

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and the Los Angeles TimesJorge Castillo were the first to report the move. 

Similar to last season, Bauer’s leave will be for seven days beginning on Sunday, March 13, through Saturday, March 19. Additionally, the Dodgers pitcher will not report to spring training during that stretch or before Sunday. 

In February the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced that Bauer would not face criminal charges. The pitcher was being investigated by L.A. authorities after a woman who said she met Bauer on two different occasions described violent encounters that she said began as consensual sex. She left the encounters with various injuries, including head and face trauma.

The woman said that Bauer choked her unconscious with her own hair and penetrated her anally without consent in April. A similar incident, the woman said, happened in May, when Bauer, according to her account, choked her unconscious and was repeatedly punching her in the head when she regained consciousness. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“What happened was not consensual,” the woman testified, per the Los Angeles Times. “If they were going to put out their side of the story, it was fair to me to show that it was far beyond [consensual] choking.”

Bauer denied the allegations, saying she had asked for rough sex. 

The woman had sought a five-year restraining order against Bauer, which is the maximum under California law. However, a judge dissolved a temporary order on Aug. 19 and denied the five-year order, saying he is not a future threat to the woman in California.

The court ultimately found that the woman’s claims were “materially misleading,” and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said the only evidence of anything happening while the woman was unconscious was from being “hit on the butt.”

Additionally, Gould-Saltman's focus on consent related only to whether the woman consented to having rough sex with Bauer, which she did. “If she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would've been clear,” the judge said. “But she set limits without considering all the consequences and [Bauer] did not exceed limits that the petitioner set ... they were consequences of the acts which she did consent to, including being choked.”

In a statement after the DA’s office announces its decision, Bauer said, in part, “I had consensual sex with this woman on two occasions at my residence in Pasadena, during which we engaged in rough sex. This is something that she brought up, we discussed together, and both agreed to engage in. We established rules and boundaries and I followed them. On both occasions, she consented beforehand when we established those boundaries. She also repeatedly consented during sex, when I asked her multiple times if she was enjoying herself and if she wanted to continue. In fact, she continued to direct me as to what she wanted in no uncertain terms.”

The Dodgers star last pitched on June 28 and was placed on administrative leave in July. Although Bauer will not face criminal charges, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred can still hand down a punishment and suspend him under the league’s and the players association’s joint domestic violence policy, which can be read here

Bauer has repeated denied the woman’s accounts. He continues to be paid by Los Angeles while on leave, which is standard practice for MLB during ongoing investigations.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson throws a pass during pregame warmups
Play
NFL

The Teams Who Could Make a Move for Deshaun Watson

The Panthers and Seahawks are among the teams who could attempt a trade for the Texans quarterback.

By Daniel Chavkin
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) delivers a pitch against Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Rogers Centre.
MLB

Rodón Deserved Hefty Deal Despite Durability Concerns

While injuries and fatigue limited the former White Sox to close out 2021, the Giants’ deal shows the market is still keen on elite pitching, no matter the durability.

By Nick Selbe
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin May Shift Fantasy Landscape in Free Agency

A number of talented receivers are available in free agency and their landing spots could shift their fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
December 27, 2020: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Bengals won the game 37 to 31
Play
NFL

Watson Posts First Tweet in Nearly a Year After Grand Jury’s Decision

His last tweet sent from his account was a statement around the time when the first civil lawsuit was filed.

By Madeline Coleman
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Early 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

No such thing as too early when we're talking about fantasy football rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Clayton Kershaw throws a pitch
MLB

2022 MLB Free Agency Tracker: Every Deal Made After Lockout

Stay up to date with all the rumored signings in MLB’s resumed free agency.

By Daniel Chavkin
USATSI_15391644
Play
NFL

With No Charges Filed Against Deshaun Watson, NFL Trade Rumors Will Heat Up

Teams were hesitant to inquire about the Texans quarterback because of a lack of legal clarity, but Friday’s ruling will likely open the door to offers.

By Albert Breer
Lincoln Riley
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin Shares Reaction to Lincoln Riley’s Oceanfront Home

The Ole Miss coach: “Did They tell you about California taxes first?? @LincolnRiley.”

By Wilton Jackson