Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

MLB to Test Pitch Clock, ‘Robo Umps’ in Minor Leagues in 2022

Pitchers, catchers and batters will be able to appeal calls from human umpires to “robo umps” in the Low-A Southeast League this season, while pitch clocks, anti-shift rules and larger bases will be tried in the minors ahead of possible big league use in 2023.

MLB announced a slate of rules trials Monday, including updates to the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS) and a ban on infield shifts, that will expand on several experiments from 2021. Some could be introduced to the majors as soon as 2023. The changes were first reported by Yahoo! Sports.

ABS will be used at Triple-A for the first time, as well as in Low-A Southeast for the second straight year. ABS will call balls and strikes in Triple-A West after May 17 and at Triple-A East games played in Charlotte throughout the season, with an aim to “approximate the strike zone called by high-level umpires.”

The Low-A Southeast challenge rule is new. In select games, human umpires will call balls and strikes, and each team will have three appeals that must be made by the pitcher, catcher or batter. Successful challenges will be retained by the team.

The pitch clock is being expanded to all levels after a trial in Low-A West and the Arizona Fall League. Pitchers will have 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 with runners on at Triple-A, the same timing MLB negotiators mentioned to the players’ association. At lower levels, pitchers will get 18 second with men aboard.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Additionally, pitchers will only be allowed two pickoff throws or step-offs per plate appearance. A third pickoff attempt that does not lead to an out will result in automatic advancement for the runners. MLB claims the tandem use of the pitch clock and the pickoff rule shortened games by more than 20 minutes on average last season.

Larger bases are also being adopted at all levels from 15 inches square to 18, which MLB hopes will limit injuries and encourage more action on the basepaths.

The infield shift will be banned at Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Teams will be mandated to have four players on the infield, two on each side of second base.

As part of the sport’s labor contract agreed to by owners and players last week, the sides agreed to the creation of a competition committee that will consider the pitch clock, defensive positioning limits and larger bases for use as soon as 2023. The committee includes six management officials, four union representatives and one umpire, and it can with 45 days notice adopt rules changes. Previously, management was allowed to change rules with union consent or unilaterally with one year notice.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving looks on.
Play
NBA

NBA Fines Nets After Irving Enters Locker Room During Knicks Game

Brooklyn was docked $50,000 after the star point guard “violated New York City law.”

By Zach Koons
Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Chargers To Sign J.C. Jackson To Massive Five-Year Deal

The 26-year-old earned his first career Pro Bowl nod with the Patriots last season.

By Jelani Scott
Man City draws Crystal Palace
Soccer

Man City’s Draw at Palace Opens Title Door More for Liverpool

Two dropped points loom large for Man City in the Premier League title race.

By Associated Press
Aug 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

The Braves Are Going to Miss Freddie Freeman

Matt Olson is a great player, but Atlanta made a mistake in choosing an aging curve over the face of its franchise.

By Tom Verducci
jesse winker
Play
MLB

Report: Mariners Land Reds’ All-Star Jesse Winker in Six-Player Deal

Winker was an All-Star starter in 2021, and Seattle also acquired third baseman Eugenio Suárez as part of the deal.

By Nick Selbe
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Unretired_001
NFL

Happy Returns: 24 Athletes Who Came Out of Retirement

With his decision to return to the NFL, Tom Brady becomes the latest in a long line of athletes to reverse course after retiring.

By SI Staff
Devin Booker playing for the Suns.
Play
NBA

Devin Booker Responds to AD’s Assumption on 2021 Playoffs

Davis said if he wasn’t injured in the 2021 playoffs, the Lakers would have beat the Suns.

By Joseph Salvador