Report: Phillies Sign Outfielder Nick Castellanos to Five-Year Deal

The Phillies continue to add to their offense.

Philadelphia is signing outfielder Nick Castellanos to a five-year, $100 million contract, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that outfielder Bryce Harper played a big role in recruiting Castellanos to Philadelphia.

Castellanos seemed to announce this deal himself, posting a picture from Philadelphia on Instagram.

The Phillies have now added two outfielders in three days, having already signed Kyle Schwarber earlier this week. These two will join a lineup that lost outfielder Andrew McCutchen and adds a spot with the designated hitter.

Castellanos has played for the Tigers, Cubs and Reds in his career. With Cincinnati in 2021, Castellanos had a career year, hitting 34 home runs with an OPS of .939, earning him an All-Star appearance for the first time.

With the DH in the National League for the first time, Philadelphia is likely to rotate that spot between Castellanos, Schwarber, Harper and first basemen Rhys Hoskins.

The NL East should be a strong battle this year, as the Braves will try to defend their title by adding Matt Olson and Kenley Jansen, and the Mets brought in Max Scherzer and Starling Marte to take the next step.

