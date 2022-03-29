Diamondbacks Sign Ketel Marte to $76 Million Extension

Ketel Marte and the Diamondbacks have agreed on a five-year contract extension that will officially keep the 28-year-old in Arizona until 2027, the team said on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $76 million and includes $51 million in new money. The team also said the new contract has a team option for ’28.

Sources told Passan the new deal will cover two existing option years, ’23 and ’24. The 28-year-old, who played both outfield and second base in the 2021 season, is expected to play second base full-time in 2022.

The ’19 All-Star made his MLB debut in July 2015 with the Mariners, before being dealt to Arizona in November ’16. In ’18, he led the league in triples (12) before his All-Star season that saw him slash .329/.389/.592.

In 2021, he dealt with hamstring injuries that only allowed him to see action in 90 games. Despite the injury, he tallied 14 home runs, racked up 50 RBIs and finished the season with .318/377/.532.

