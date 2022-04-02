The Angels announced they are designating outfielder Justin Upton for assignment on Saturday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Los Angeles will pay all $28 million that Upton is owed this season since they aren’t expected to find a trade.

Los Angeles first acquired Upton in a waiver trade in August of 2017. At the time, Upton was in the second year of a six-year, $132.75 million deal, but the outfielder exercised an opt-out to become a free agent after the 2017 season.

From there, the Angels re-signed Upton on a five-year, $106 million contract, bringing Upton’s total earnings to $150.25 million over seven years with Detroit and Los Angeles.

Upton started strong with Los Angeles, totaling 37 home runs in his first 172 games. However, he failed to live up to the billing from there. From 2019 to ’21, Upton played in just 194 games total, with an OPS below .730 in each season.

As the years went on, Upton’s fit with the Angels became less clear. With Shohei Ohtani as the every day designated hitter, and Mike Trout, Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell expected to make up the outfield, Upton was becoming an expensive bench piece.

Upton was having a strong spring training with Los Angeles, totaling three home runs and 11 RBIs in 15 at bats this spring. If he ultimately clears waivers, Upton will be a free agent and able to have more say in where he plays this year.

