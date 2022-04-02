Skip to main content
Gerrit Cole Weighs In on Aaron Judge Extension Talks, Says Yankees Usually ‘Get It Done’

When it comes to landing a big payday from the Yankees, ace Gerrit Cole knows a thing or two. As a result, he’s spoken to star slugger Aaron Judge, who’s seeking to land a hefty extension that will help him avoid arbitration and keep him in pinstripes for the foreseeable future. 

Cole, who inked a nine-year deal worth $324 million with New York back in 2019, explained Thursday that if the Yankees and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner really want to lock down a player, they’ll find a way to do so.

“I don’t want to speculate [on Judge’s free agency], because there’s this window right here and then at the end of the year [before he hits the market], but I would say when the Yankees want somebody and their back is up against the wall, if Hal wants to get it done, he gets it done,” Cole said, per Dan Martin of the New York Post.

Judge has previously said that he doesn’t want to negotiate a contract extension during the regular season, leaving the Yankees with a deadline of April 7 to strike a deal with the soon-to-be 30-year-old outfielder. Although it seemed like the three-time All-Star was backing off that firm deadline last week, he maintained that he wants to get the business out of the way before taking the field on opening day.

“I’m gonna stick with that deadline,’’ Judge said Thursday, per Martin. “I think it’s best for both parties, so they can focus on what they need to do and I can focus on what I need to do, which is on the field. If we’re not close by then, what’s the point of communicating in the season?”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman confirmed last Saturday that the organization will have and extension offer for Judge on the table before opening day.

Judge is eligible to become a free agent for the first time in his career after the season. He’s coming off a strong 2021 campaign that saw him hit .287 with 39 home runs and 98 RBI. 

