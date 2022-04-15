Byron Buxton’s injury history is extensive, and it appears he might have suffered another one on Friday.

The Twins centerfielder poked a pop fly double to left field that dropped between two Red Sox players, but as Buxton slid into second base, it was obvious something felt wrong. He appeared to put his weight on his folded left leg, going feet-first. But as he crossed the bas, Buxton seemed to know something went wrong.

He slapped the ground with his hand before jumping a few times and walking off under his own power. The Twins later announced it was right knee soreness but did not give a timetable of his return.

Over the last few seasons, Buxton has faced a slew of injuries: a fractured left hand from a hit-by-pitch, a right hip strain while running the bases, left shoulder issues from hitting the outfield wall in Miami and a variety of groin, thumb, big toe, migraine and wrist issues.

Minnesota and Buxton agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract extension during the offseason, and through the first three games of the year, the centerfielder 6-for-24 (.250) with three homers, three doubles and a stolen base before Friday’s injury.

