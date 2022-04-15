Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
PHOTOS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Never-Before-Seen Photos of Jackie Robinson from 1956

Deep from the Sports Illustrated Vault, we unearthed these images from legendary photographer Richard Meek.

Photographer Richard Meek was on assignment for Sports Illustrated to cover the Brooklyn Dodgers’ game against the Milwaukee Braves at Ebbets Field on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Meek photographed Robinson, and the game, using black-and-white film, which was processed.

Robinson went 1-for-4 in the 3-0 victory for the Dodgers. 

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, SI worked with the black-and-white negatives to unearth these images. 

MLB All-Star Jackie Robinson Enters Ebbets Field

Robinson_001A

Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporters

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) spoke with reporters in the locker room before a game against the Milwaukee Braves on Thursday, August 2, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3-0.

Jackie Robinson Runs to Home Plate

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) approaches his teammates, right fielder Carl Furillo (6) and first baseman Gil Hodges (14), and home plate umpire Bill Engeln while jogging to home plate for an attempt at-bat against the Milwaukee Braves on Thursday, August 2, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3-0.

Jackie Robinson Swings at a Ball

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) swings at the ball from a Milwaukee Braves pitcher during the game on Thursday, August 2, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3-0.

Jackie Robinson Talks With All-Star Pitcher Carl Erskine

Brooklyn Dodgers second baseman Jackie Robinson (42) talks to right-handed pitcher Carl Erskine at the game against the Milwaukee Braves on Thursday, August 2, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brooklyn defeated Milwaukee, 3-0.

(Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated)

Jackie Robinson Prepares for a Pitch

Robinson_006

Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporter

Robinson_007

Jackie Robinson Dashes to Third Base

Robinson_008-1

Jackie Robinson Gathers With His Teammates

Robinson_009A

Jackie Robinson Zoned In at Home Plate

Robinson_010

Jackie Robinson Sits After Dodgers’ Game

Robinson_011-1

Jackie Robinson Greets Carl Furillo at Home Plate

Robinson_012

Jackie Robinson Rests at First Base at Ebbets Field

Robinson_013-1

Jackie Robinson Prepares for Infield Catch

Robinson_014

Jackie Robinson Talks With a Teammate After Brooklyn’s Win

Robinson_015

Jackie Robinson Poses for Picture With Teammates

Robinson_016-1

Jackie Robinson Talks With a Teammate

Robinson_017-1

Jackie Robinson in Locker Room Dodgers’ Win

Robinson_018

Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporters Before Dodgers’ Game

Robinson_019

Jackie Robinson, Teammates Walk Off the Field After an Inning

Robinson_020

Richard Meek’s Assignment Sheet

Robinson_021

More MLB Coverage:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The True Legacy of Jackie Robinson’s Dodgers Debut Is Complicated
The Long Autumn of Jackie Robinson
The Legend of Juan Soto: Inside the Mind of MLB’s Best Hitter
Pulling Clayton Kershaw From the Perfect Game Made Too Much Sense
Braves Sacrificed a World Series Repeat to Dominate the Decade

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Mets script logo at the team’s Port St. Lucie ballpark.
MLB

Report: Two Mets Starters Test Positive For COVID-19

New York tested several players and coaches after a team staff member reportedly tested positive for the virus.

By Jelani Scott
TNT play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan
Play
Extra Mustard

Kevin Harlan Should Be Turner's New Lead NBA Voice

It's time to put the longtime broadcaster in the top spot.

By Jimmy Traina
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13)
Play
NBA

Report: Paul George to Miss Play-in Game vs. Pelicans

He entered health and safety protocols on Friday morning.

By Madison Williams
spencer rattler
Play
College Football

Spencer Rattler Says Oklahoma Was a ‘Toxic Situation’

The quarterback transferred to South Carolina in December to take over their starting role.

By Madison Williams
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen.
Play
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Teams to Watch, Potential Upsets and Bold Predictions

Will the Nets upset the Celtics? Can James Harden step up for the Sixers? We break down some of the biggest story lines in Round 1.

By SI Staff
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles past Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
Play
NBA

The Dizzying Disruption of Darius Garland

The Cavaliers' All-Star has been the engine in Cleveland.

By Michael Pina
Rapper Jack Harlow with the Louisville mascot.
Play
Extra Mustard

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot Leads Announced

Rapper Jack Harlow and actor Sinqua Walls will play the two lead characters.

By Madison Williams
Daniel Ricciardo, 2022 Australian Grand Prix
Racing

Daniel Ricciardo Is F1’s Honey Badger

McLaren’s fun-loving country music fan can be fierce when he has to be

By Madeline Coleman