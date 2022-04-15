Deep from the Sports Illustrated Vault, we unearthed these images from legendary photographer Richard Meek.

Photographer Richard Meek was on assignment for Sports Illustrated to cover the Brooklyn Dodgers’ game against the Milwaukee Braves at Ebbets Field on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Meek photographed Robinson, and the game, using black-and-white film, which was processed.

Robinson went 1-for-4 in the 3-0 victory for the Dodgers.

In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, SI worked with the black-and-white negatives to unearth these images.

MLB All-Star Jackie Robinson Enters Ebbets Field Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporters Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Runs to Home Plate Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Swings at a Ball Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Talks With All-Star Pitcher Carl Erskine Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated (Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated) Jackie Robinson Prepares for a Pitch Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporter Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Dashes to Third Base Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Gathers With His Teammates Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Zoned In at Home Plate Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Sits After Dodgers’ Game Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Greets Carl Furillo at Home Plate Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Rests at First Base at Ebbets Field Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Prepares for Infield Catch Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Talks With a Teammate After Brooklyn’s Win Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Poses for Picture With Teammates Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson Talks With a Teammate Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson in Locker Room Dodgers’ Win Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporters Before Dodgers’ Game Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Jackie Robinson, Teammates Walk Off the Field After an Inning Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated Richard Meek’s Assignment Sheet Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated

