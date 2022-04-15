Never-Before-Seen Photos of Jackie Robinson from 1956
Photographer Richard Meek was on assignment for Sports Illustrated to cover the Brooklyn Dodgers’ game against the Milwaukee Braves at Ebbets Field on Thursday, Aug. 2, 1956. Meek photographed Robinson, and the game, using black-and-white film, which was processed.
Robinson went 1-for-4 in the 3-0 victory for the Dodgers.
In honor of Jackie Robinson Day, SI worked with the black-and-white negatives to unearth these images.
MLB All-Star Jackie Robinson Enters Ebbets Field
Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporters
Jackie Robinson Runs to Home Plate
Jackie Robinson Swings at a Ball
Jackie Robinson Talks With All-Star Pitcher Carl Erskine
(Richard Meek/Sports Illustrated)
Jackie Robinson Prepares for a Pitch
Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporter
Jackie Robinson Dashes to Third Base
Jackie Robinson Gathers With His Teammates
Jackie Robinson Zoned In at Home Plate
Jackie Robinson Sits After Dodgers’ Game
Jackie Robinson Greets Carl Furillo at Home Plate
Jackie Robinson Rests at First Base at Ebbets Field
Jackie Robinson Prepares for Infield Catch
Jackie Robinson Talks With a Teammate After Brooklyn’s Win
Jackie Robinson Poses for Picture With Teammates
Jackie Robinson Talks With a Teammate
Jackie Robinson in Locker Room Dodgers’ Win
Jackie Robinson Speaks With Reporters Before Dodgers’ Game
Jackie Robinson, Teammates Walk Off the Field After an Inning
Richard Meek’s Assignment Sheet
