Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Source: Trevor Bauer’s Administrative Leave Extended Through April 29

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic accounts of domestic violence and sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Once again, Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave has been extended, this time through April 29, a league source told Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein. 

The Dodgers star last pitched on June 28 of last year and was placed on administrative leave in July following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has repeatedly denied. Despite his absence, Los Angeles sits first in the NL West with a 9–3 record. 

Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA season game with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

A woman, who said she met Bauer on two different occasions, described violent encounters she said began as consensual sex. She left the encounters with various injuries, including head and face trauma, but Bauer denied the allegations, saying she had asked for rough sex. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The accounts from the woman included that the pitcher allegedly choked her unconscious with her own hair and penetrated her anally without consent in April 2021. She also detailed a similar incident that happened in May of that same year, when, according to her account, Bauer choked her unconscious and was repeatedly punching her in the head when she regained consciousness.

The woman sought a five-year restraining order against Bauer—the maximum under California law. The judge dissolved a temporary order on Aug. 19 and denied the five-year order, saying he is not a future threat to the woman in California.

The court ultimately found that the woman’s claims were “materially misleading,” and Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman said the only evidence of anything happening while the woman was unconscious was from being “hit on the butt.”

Additionally, Gould-Saltman’s focus on consent related only to whether the woman consented to having rough sex with Bauer, which she did. “If she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would’ve been clear,” the judge said. “But she set limits without considering all the consequences, and [Bauer] did not exceed limits that the petitioner set. … They were consequences of the acts which she did consent to, including being choked.”

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced in February that Bauer would not face criminal charges. Bauer said in a statement at the time, in part, “I had consensual sex with this woman on two occasions at my residence in Pasadena, during which we engaged in rough sex. This is something that she brought up, we discussed together and both agreed to engage in. We established rules and boundaries, and I followed them. On both occasions, she consented beforehand when we established those boundaries. She also repeatedly consented during sex, when I asked her multiple times if she was enjoying herself and if she wanted to continue. In fact, she continued to direct me as to what she wanted in no uncertain terms.”

Although Bauer will not face criminal charges, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred can still hand down a punishment and suspend him under the league’s and the players’ association’s joint domestic violence policy, which can be read here

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaedon Sharpe
College Basketball

Calipari Issues Statement on Sharpe’s Draft Decision

The Kentucky coach issued a statement on the decision of the highly-touted guard to enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

By Mike McDaniel
Commanders helmet
NFL

Republican Debates Democrats Over Commanders Allegations

It comes after a committee sent a letter to the FTC concerning possible financial improprieties by the franchise, which Washington denied.

By Madeline Coleman
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera bats against the Yankees during the sixth inning at Comerica Park.
MLB

Tigers Get Revenge After Yankees Walk Miguel Cabrera

Detroit got the last laugh after New York walked Cabrera before he could make history.

By Joseph Salvador
March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) against the Saint Mary’s Gaels during the first half in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Gonzaga Star Chet Holmgren Declares for NBA Draft

The Bulldogs star was named WCC Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2022.

By Jelani Scott
MLS and Liga MX will play in the 2022 All-Star Game
Soccer

MLS and Liga MX All-Stars Are Running it Back

The partnership and collaboration between the neighboring leagues will continue this summer at the All-Star Game at Allianz Field.

By Brian Straus
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes greet one another.
Play
NFL

NFL Announces When 2022 Schedule Will Be Released

The league will unveil the full schedule for the upcoming season in a few weeks.

By Dan Lyons
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim on the field.
Play
NFL

Cardinals GM Says There’s ‘Zero Chance’ Kyle Murray Is Traded

Just last week, it was reported that Arizona has yet to off its star quarterback a longterm deal.

By Joseph Salvador
Jimmy Garoppolo drops back to pass for the 49ers
NFL

Jimmy Garoppolo on 2021 Season: ‘It Was a Strange Year’

The San Francisco quarterback commented on what it was like for him last year.

By Daniel Chavkin