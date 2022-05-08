Skip to main content
Mets Officially Release Robinson Cano, Will Pay $45 Million Remaining

PHILADELPHIA (AP)—The New York Mets released second baseman Robinson Canó prior to Sunday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The move comes a week after the slumping Cano was designated for assignment despite nearly $45 million remaining on his contract.

The Mets announced the news in their pregame notes and after manager Buck Showalter met with reporters prior to Sunday’s games.

The 39-year-old Canó sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. He batted .195 (8 for 41) with one home run, three RBIs and a paltry .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances for the NL East-leading Mets.

Canó has a .302 career batting average with 335 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and an .842 OPS in 17 seasons. He has 2,632 hits, including 571 doubles. Canó is owed $44,703,297 by the Mets from the remainder of the $240 million, 10-year contract he signed with Seattle. He has lost $35,741,935 because of the two drug suspensions.

Now that he has been released by the Mets, a team could sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum this season and also pay the $710,000 minimum in 2023.

In a deal that also netted closer Edwin Díaz, the Mets shipped five players to Seattle in December 2018 — including prized outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft. New York agreed to assume the $100 million left on the final five years of Canó’s contract at the time.

Canó ended up playing only 168 games for the Mets, batting .269 with 24 homers, 72 RBIs and a .765 OPS.

