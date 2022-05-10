Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Minor League Players, MLB Agree to Deal in Minimum Wage Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league players and Major League Baseball have reached a settlement in a lawsuit alleging teams violated minimum wage laws.

Terms of the settlement were not filed with the court Tuesday and details were not released.

“We are pleased to report that the parties have reached a settlement in principle in this over eight-year-old case, subject to court approval,” lawyers for the players said in a statement. “We look forward to filing preliminary approval papers with the court and cannot comment further until then.”

The suit was filed in 2014 by first baseman/outfielder Aaron Senne, a 10th-round pick of the Marlins in 2009 who retired in 2013, and two other retired players who had been lower-round selections: Kansas City infielder Michael Liberto and San Francisco pitcher Oliver Odle. They claimed violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and state minimum wage and overtime requirements for a work week they estimated at 50 to 60 hours.

A trial had been scheduled to start June 1 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

A letter filed with the court by lawyers for both sides asked Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero to postpone a conference scheduled for Tuesday and the trial.

“The parties are pleased to inform the court that they have reached a settlement of the matter in principle,” the letter said. “The parties have agreed upon a confidential memorandum of understanding. The settlement is subject to ratification by the respective parties, and we are in the process of preparing the settlement documents.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The letter was signed by Elise M. Bloom of Proskauer Rose on behalf of MLB and by Clifford H. Pearson of Pearson, Simon & Warshaw and Stephen M. Tillery of Korein Tillery on behalf of the players.

Spero wrote in a pretrial ruling in March that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found MLB violated Arizona’s state minimum wage law and was liable for triple damages. Spero also ruled MLB did not comply with California wage statement requirements, awarding $1,882,650 in penalties.

He said minor leaguers should be paid for travel time to road games in the California League and to practice in Arizona and Florida.

“These are not students who have enrolled in a vocational school with the understanding that they would perform services, without compensation, as part of the practical training necessary to complete the training and obtain a license,” Spero wrote.

The case was sent back to the District Court by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019 after lawyers for the players and MLB spent years arguing whether it should receive class-action status.

Spero ruled MLB is a joint employer with teams of minor league players; that those players perform “work” during spring training; that travel time on team buses to away games is compensable under FLSA, Florida and Arizona law and that travel time by California League players to away games is compensable under California law.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

NFL Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Wide Receivers

Here's a breakdown of fantasy points against for every team's schedule of opponents.

By Michael Fabiano
Denver Broncos Javonte Williams
Play
Fantasy

NFL Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Running Backs

Here's a breakdown of fantasy points against for every team's schedule of opponents.

By Michael Fabiano
Team Antetokounmpo player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34), Team Antetokounmpo player Alex Antetokounmpo of the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League (29), Team Antetokounmpo player Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (43) during the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night.
Extra Mustard

Disney Releases Trailer for Giannis Antetokounmpo Movie ‘Rise’

The film will follow the Antetokounmpo family from Greece to the NBA.

By Joseph Salvador
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) dunks in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center.
College Basketball

Police Affidavit Emerges in Death of MSU’s Adreian Payne

The arrest warrant details the incident that led to the former basketball player’s death.

By Daniela Perez
USATSI_18230747
NBA

Fan-Player Incidents Highlight Disconnect Between League and Players

The NBA has seen how ugly player-fan altercations can get. Together, the league and its players need to make sure they don’t get that ugly again.

By Michael Rosenberg
Dak Prescott works out before a game
Play
Fantasy

NFL Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Quarterbacks

Here's a breakdown of fantasy points against for every team's schedule of opponents.

By Michael Fabiano
world cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

EA Sports Ends Deal With FIFA, Will Still Release 2023 Game, per Report

The news brings an end to a nearly 30-year relationship between the company and soccer’s international governing body.

By Nick Selbe
Quentin Richardson
NBA

Quentin Richardson on When the Clippers Traded Darius Miles: ‘I Told Them to Trade Me, Too’

Richardson and Miles on their short time with the Clippers.

By Howard Beck