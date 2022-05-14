Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Padres Say No Cancer Found During Manager Bob Melvin’s Prostate Surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say no cancer was found when manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery on Wednesday.

Melvin, 60, was recovering at home Friday after being released from the hospital, the team said.

Melvin said Tuesday that he didn’t think he had cancer, but the doctors wouldn’t know until the surgery. He said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team’s forthcoming nine-game trip, which started Friday night in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Bench coach Ryan Christenson is serving as interim manager during Melvin’s absence. He was Melvin’s bench coach the last four seasons in Oakland. Melvin was hired away from the Athletics on Nov. 1 and is in his 19th season as a big league manager.

Melvin said he had been feeling various symptoms since the team returned from a road trip that ended May 4. He missed a game the next night with what the team said was a gastrointestinal issue.

The Padres also said Friday that third base coach Matt Williams remained in COVID-19 protocol and hoped to rejoin the team in Philadelphia for a series that starts Tuesday night. First base coach David Macias moved to third base and Morgan Burkhart coached first base just as they did Wednesday in a home loss to the Cubs.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe-Burrow
Play
Fantasy

Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs

Michael Fabiano ranks the players with five best and worst fantasy playoffs schedules for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano
May 23, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love (0) and forward LeBron James (23) talk during the second quarter of game five against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Kevin Love Details How Frugal LeBron Is

The Cavaliers forward shed more light on his former teammate’s penny-pinching ways.

By Jelani Scott
FILE - Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner sits during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month, the case against her remains shrouded in mystery, with little clarity from the Russian prosecutors. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Play
WNBA

U.S. Diplomats Say They Spoke With Brittney Griner on Friday

The WNBA star continues to be held in detainment in Russia after being arrested in February for allegedly smuggling vape pens containing hashish oil.

By Mike McDaniel
A Nebraska Cornhuskers flag is waved in the end zone after a Nebraska touchdown during their game at Memorial Stadium Stadium at the University of Nebraska
College

Judge Dismisses Some Cases in Title IX Suit Involving University of Nebraska

The dismissed claims came from women who alleged the school didn’t adequately respond to sexual assault or harassment complaints, some claiming they were victims of Cornhusker athletes.

By Associated Press
May 10, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets catcher James McCann (33) hits a double against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
MLB

Mets Catcher James McCann Out Six Weeks

The New York starting backstop will be out for six weeks after X-rays revealed a broken bone in his left wrist.

By Mike McDaniel
March 26, 2022: New LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly watches his team compete during the first week of spring football practice at the LSU Charles McClendon Practice Facility in Baton Rouge, LA.
College Football

Former LSU Star Tyrann Mathieu Praises New Coach Brian Kelly

The three-time Pro Bowler said Kelly “is cooler than most people give him credit for. He’s definitely a bright mind, he’s smart.”

By Wilton Jackson
Jan 15, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) reacts after moving the ball forward against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Raiders Trade WR Bryan Edwards to Falcons

Las Vegas has now parted ways with its top five picks from the 2020 NFL draft.

By Jelani Scott
Rob Gronkowski runs with a ball for the Buccaneers.
NFL

Todd Bowles Confirms There Is No Timetable for Rob Gronkowski

The veteran tight end is currently a free agent.

By Daniel Chavkin