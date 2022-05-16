Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Albert Pujols Makes Historic Pitching Debut in Cardinals’ Blowout Win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina set a major league record for wins by a starting battery as the St. Louis Cardinals routed the San Francisco Giants 15-6 on Sunday night in a game that ended with veteran slugger Albert Pujols on the mound.

Molina homered and drove in four runs, Wainwright pitched six effective innings and St. Louis roughed up Carlos Rodón early. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each added a two-run homer for the Cardinals, who took two of three in the series after losing two of three to struggling Baltimore. Goldschmidt had three RBIs.

Pujols, the Cardinals' designated hitter, entered to pitch for the first time in his 22-year career in the ninth inning. He gave up a three-run homer to Luis Gonzalez and a solo shot to Joey Bart but managed to get the final three outs with plenty of margin to spare.

The 42-year-old Pujols became the oldest player to make his major league pitching debut since Lena Blackburne brought himself in to pitch at age 42 in his final big league game as a player/manager for the 1929 Chicago White Sox.

Wainwright and Molina broke the major league record with their 203rd victory as a starting battery. They passed Warren Spahn and Del Crandall, who amassed 202 wins for the Boston and Milwaukee Braves from 1949-63.

The St. Louis duo has started 311 games together, third all-time behind Spahn/Crandall (316) and Mickey Lolich/Bill Freehan (324) of the Detroit Tigers from 1963-75.

Joc Pederson had a two-run homer for San Francisco, which lost its second in a row after winning six straight.

Molina capped a four-run outburst in the first inning off Rodón (4-2) with a two-run single. The 39-year-old catcher added a two-run homer off reliever Zack Littell in the fifth to make it 11-0.

Wainwright (4-3) gave up two runs and three hits. He struck out five and walked two. The 40-year-old right-hander retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced. Gonzalez got the Giants' first hit with a two-out single in the fifth.

Rodón allowed eight runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one. He had given up just seven earned runs over his previous six starts this season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Every St. Louis starter had a hit by the sixth inning.

St. Louis rookie outfielder Juan Yepez singled in the first inning. He has reached safely in each of his first 11 games, the longest streak by a Cardinals rookie since Luis Alicea reached in 23 successive games to begin his career in 1988.

The Cardinals went 0-4 in Sunday night games last year before winning in their first try this season.

Gonzalez came in from the outfield to pitch in the seventh with the bases loaded and two outs. He gave up a run-scoring single to Dylan Carlson before getting Harrison Bader to fly out.

MOVING UP

San Francisco RHP Yunior Marte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and gave up two earned runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief. INF Donovan Walton was sent to Sacramento. Walton had one hit in four at-bats with the Giants.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Alex Reyes has been shut down after experiencing more shoulder soreness. Reyes, sidelined all season, felt more discomfort while playing catch. He had an MRI last week and will remain inactive until the results are known. “Unsure if it’s the same area,” manager Oliver Marmol said. "But it is shoulder discomfort.”

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Alex Wood (3-2, 3.60 ERA) will face Colorado RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-2, 4.88) in the opener of a three-game series in Denver on Monday. Wood did not allow an earned run over 5 1/3 innings in a 9-2 win against Colorado on Tuesday.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (3-1, 1.49) faces the Mets in the opener of a four-game set Monday night in New York — weather permitting. Mikolas has allowed two runs or fewer in all seven starts this season. The Mets had not announced a starter yet.

Breaking
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

The power forward broke a record previously held by Steph Curry while Boston stifled Milwaukee's offense.
NHL

Rangers Eliminate Penguins on Panarin's OT Winner in Game 7

Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime to give the Rangers a 4–3 victory over Pittsburgh and send them into the second round.

By Associated Press
Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) reacts after scoring three points during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, April 25, 2022, in New York.
NBA

Grant Williams Emerges as Unlikely Hero in Boston’s Game 7 Rout

The power forward broke a record previously held by Steph Curry while Boston’s defense stifled Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

By Chris Mannix
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks defeat Suns in Game 7 of 2022 NBA playoffs
NBA

Luka Doncic Leads Mavs Over Suns in Game 7 Blowout

Doncic scored 35 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 and Dallas stunned top-seeded Phoenix to advance to the Western Conference finals.

By Associated Press
drew brees
NFL

Drew Brees Responds to Claims He’s Leaving NBC

Reports surfaced on Sunday that the former Saints star was leaving his role as analyst for NBC after just one season.

By Nick Selbe
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Friday, May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NBA

Giannis Becomes First Player With 200/100/50 in One Series

The Bucks superstar reached an impressive milestone during Milwaukee’s season-ending loss on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
NBA

Celtics Torch Bucks, Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

Boston rode the play of Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams to eliminate the defending champions at TD Garden on Sunday.

By Mike McDaniel
hunter greene
Extra Mustard

Reds Lose to Pirates Despite Allowing Zero Hits

It’s been that kind of season for Cincinnati.

By Nick Selbe
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram (24) celebrates during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Dolphins Signing Veteran DE Melvin Ingram

The 33-year-old spent time with the Chiefs and Steelers in 2021.

By Jelani Scott