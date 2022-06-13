Baltimore Orioles Chairman Responds to Relocation Speculation

Orioles chairman John Angelos pushed back Monday against speculation that the team could be relocating in the near future.

“As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore,” Angelos said in a statement.

John’s brother, Louis Angelos, filed a lawsuit against his older brother and his mother in Baltimore County Circuit Court last week, alleging that his brother took over total control of the team in defiance of his father’s wishes for the sons to share the franchise.

According to The Baltimore Banner‘s report regarding Louis Angelos’s lawsuit against his family, the Angelos brothers have been at odds since their father and longtime owner of the Orioles, Peter, became ill in 2017. When Peter Angelos got sick, he reportedly appointed his wife and sons as co-trustees of a trust governing the family fortune, which included the Orioles franchise.

In the suit, Louis hinted that John could sell the team or move it to Nashville.

“John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles—to manage, to sell, or if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife’s career is headquartered)—without having to answer to anyone,” the suit says.

John dismissed the accusations of his brother on Monday, saying in a statement: “For [my mother and father] as for me, the Orioles will forever play at Oriole Park, and at no time ever have we contemplated anything different.”

More MLB Coverage: