Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

MLB Rules on Josh Donaldson’s One-Game Suspension Appeal

Major League Baseball has upheld Josh Donaldson’s one-game suspension, a penalty that was assessed after the New York Yankees third baseman made a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago manager Tony La Russa called racist.

MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal on Thursday, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because McHale’s decision was not announced.

Donaldson’s fine was cut in half by McHale to $5,000, the person said. Donaldson will serve the penalty during the Yankees’ series opener against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the original penalty on May 23, two days after Donaldson made multiple references to Robinson while talking to Anderson during a game.

Robinson broke the MLB color barrier in 1947 and every team in the big leagues has retired his No. 42 in his honor.

A three-time All-Star and the 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson said he was referring to a 2019 Sports Illustrated article in which Anderson, who is Black, was quoted as saying: “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson ... because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Anderson said he agreed with La Russa, and several Yankees said Donaldson was wrong. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said: “This is just my opinion — (that’s) somewhere he should not be going.” New York star Aaron Judge said: “I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do there.”

Donaldson, who is white, said he had “joked around” with Anderson in the past using the reference. Donaldson made a public apology to the Robinson family.

“I think everybody wanted to have a say. But they don’t know my heart,” Donaldson said on June 1. “I do feel bad that the Robinson family — I never wanted them to feel their name should ever be regarded in a bad light. That was why I issued the apology.”

In his first season with the Yankees, the 37-year-old Donaldson is batting .235 with five homers and 18 RBIs.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Team Haiti arrives during the Opening Ceremonies of the 2022 USA Special Olympics.
Olympics

Seventh Member of Haitian Special Olympics Delegation Goes Missing

Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, has not been seen since Sunday.

By Associated Press
daniel ekuale
NFL

Report: Patriots DT Daniel Ekuale Suspended for First Two Games

He played in seven games in 2021, his first season with New England.

By Nick Selbe
Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex.
Play
NFL

Broncos WR Tyrie Cleveland Carted Off Field During Practice

He suffered an apparent leg injury and will be evaluated.

By Joseph Salvador
Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) catches a baseball during the first inning of a game against the Marlins.
Play
MLB

Nats Say Strasburg Won’t Make Start This Week, Will Return to IL

The former World Series MVP just made his season debut last Thursday.

By Zach Koons
Phil Mickelson speaking at presser.
Play
Golf

Phil Mickelson Responds to Criticism From Families of 9/11 Victims

The golfer: “I have deep, deep empathy for them.”

By Nick Selbe
Australia-Redmayne-Peru-World-Cup
Soccer

Substitute GK Sends Australia Back to World Cup

The Socceroos outlasted Peru in a penalty shootout following a scoreless draw in their intercontinental playoff.

By Associated Press
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in attendance during UFC 274 at Footprint Center.
Play
NFL

Report: Kyler Murray to Attend Cardinals Mandatory Minicamp

He and Arizona have yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

By Joseph Salvador
Glover Teixera (red gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
MMA

Inside Procházka's Light Heavyweight Title Win at UFC 275

The new division champ—the UFC's first title-holder from the Czech Republic—scored the finish he needed but begins his reign short of satisfaction.

By Justin Barrasso