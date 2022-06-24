Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Aaron Judge Wins Game With Walk-Off Hit Day Before Arbitration Hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and the Yankees have a hearing Friday to determine the three-time All-Star’s salary for the 2022 season.

Whatever gets decided, the verdict has already come down in the Bronx:

Judge is going to be worth every penny.

The steady, 6’7” slugger lined a game-winning single on the eve of his arbitration showdown, capping a four-run ninth inning that included Aaron Hicks’ tying three-run homer off closer Ryan Pressly in the Yankees’ 7–6 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Batting with two on against Ryne Stanek, Judge smoked a 3–0 splitter into the left-field corner to score Jose Trevino from second base. It was the Yankees’ ninth walk-off win in 70 games this season—their most since 1943—and one that seemed mighty unlikely when they entered the last inning with only two hits.

“There’s a sign on the way out to the dugout that says, ‘Do Your Job,’” Judge said. “That’s what I tried to do in that situation.”

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

A job with an unknown salary, for now. The 30-year-old will have an unusual in-season arbitration hearing Friday—rulings are usually made in the offseason but were pushed past opening day this year due to the sport’s labor lockout.

Judge is asking for $21 million. New York has offered $17 million. The three-person panel will be charged with picking one salary or the other—nothing in between.

The hearing comes after the sides failed to reach agreement on a long-term contract prior to Judge’s opening-day deadline this spring, meaning No. 99 could leave the Yankees to chase a free agent deal elsewhere after the season.

Asked about Friday’s meeting, Judge smiled and said only, “We’ll talk after.”

“We always hope the best for our guys in arbitration and stuff like that,” Hicks said. “We want him here as a Yankee.”

New York took the opener of a highly anticipated four-game series between the American League’s top two teams, winning for the 19th time in 22 games to improve to 52–18—the third-best 70-game start in the majors since 1930.

New York also extended its home winning streak to 15 games, the team’s longest since 1961.

The Yankees entered Thursday tied for the major league lead with 20 comeback victories. No. 21 might top them all.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a three-run homer in the first inning, led off the ninth with a walk against Pressly, and Gleyber Torres drew another during a plate appearance that included a lengthy delay because Torres had something in his eye.

The switch-hitting Hicks then dug in from the left side and crushed a no-doubter to right field, just the third hit for the Yankees all night and first since Stanton’s homer.

Hicks’ third homer of the season sent the crowd of 44,071 into a frenzy.

“This was a playoff atmosphere right there,” Judge said.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa followed with an infield single but was thrown out trying to steal second—a close call upheld via replay.

Trevino lined a one-out single, prompting manager Dusty Baker to pull Pressly (1–2), a two-time All-Star who entered with a 5.71 ERA in 18 career appearances against the Yankees, including the postseason.

“I knew I was gonna get the job done,” Judge said after his third career walk-off hit and second this season.

“That’s when this game’s at its best right there, moments like that,” he added. “Crowd’s on their feet, game’s on the line. They’re the moments in your backyard you dream about.”

Miguel Castro (4–0) worked a hitless inning for the win.

The Astros’ Alex Bregman and Stanton exchanged three-run homers in the first inning, and Houston’s Yordan Alvarez cracked another three-run drive in the third against Yankees starter Jameson Taillon.

Astros starter Framber Valdez steadied himself after a rocky first inning. Jose Altuve had three hits and right fielder Kyle Tucker robbed a potential homer in the eighth for Houston, but the Astros fell to 43–26 on a rare down night for the majors’ leading bullpen.

“Things started unraveling and we couldn’t put it back,” Baker said.

Valdez struck out seven over six innings, allowing just the three runs on two hits, both in the first inning. He looked primed to go deep in the game until Anthony Rizzo grinded out a 16-pitch walk in the sixth. Valdez was pulled after 101 pitches.

Héctor Neris pitched a perfect seventh, and Tucker helped Rafael Montero get through the eighth by leaping at the wall to catch a drive Rizzo thought was a surefire homer.

Taillon allowed a season-high six runs, interrupting a stellar first half after years of being hampered by health woes. Houston had 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings against the right-hander.

Alvarez, who homered twice against the Mets on Wednesday night, smacked a low, 113 mph line drive into Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch in the third. Alvarez’s 22 homers trail only Judge’s 27 for the major league lead.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes. 

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees

YOU MAY LIKE

Shareef O’Neal during an LSU game.
NBA

Lakers Sign Shaq’s Son Shareef O’Neal for Summer League

The former UCLA and LSU forward will have a chance to follow in his legendary father’s footsteps.

By Dan Lyons
The two most improved teams in the NFL: Joey Bosa's Chargers and Lamar Jackson's Ravens
NFL

2022 NFL Offseason: Best and Worst Moves, MVPs and More

Our take on which teams hired the best coaches, signed and drafted the best players and who we’d pick first in fantasy drafts.

By Albert Breer and Conor Orr
USC wide receiver Drake London after being selected as the eighth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
Fantasy

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Fantasy Outlook: London Calling

First-round pick Drake London joins Kyle Pitts in offense that is rebuilding in the post-Matt Ryan era.

By Shawn Childs
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota during the team’s OTAs.
Play
Fantasy

Marcus Mariota 2022 Fantasy Projections: Second Chance in Atlanta

The former Heisman Trophy winner has the talent to be better than he’s shown in recent years.

By Shawn Childs
Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson
Play
Fantasy

Cordarrelle Patterson 2022 Fantasy Projections: Temper Expectations

All-purpose threat will have tough time matching his 2021 breakout season.

By Shawn Childs
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8)
Play
Fantasy

Kyle Pitts 2022 Fantasy Projections: Falcons’ No. 1 Target

After solid rookie season, Pitts is ready to take his spot among elite fantasy tight ends.

By Shawn Childs
Tina Charles driving to the hoop with the text overlay The Plan Changed
Play
WNBA

Tina Charles Always Adapts

When Brittney Griner was detained, it was—among many other, far bigger concerns—a wrench in the plan of the Mercury, which, with the addition of the underrated Charles, expected to be a title contender again this season.

By Robert O'Connell
Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) is congratulated following his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.
Play
Betting

NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 5 Betting Preview

The Avalanche are one game away from a title. Can they close out Game 5?

By Frankie Taddeo