Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts Headline MLB All-Star Starters

MLB announced this year’s All-Star starters on Friday, revealing who the fans chose to headline their respective teams in Los Angeles.

It had already been revealed that Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were the two top vote-getters, making them the first two members of their teams.

Mookie Betts and Trea Turner will represent the Dodgers in their home stadium as the starters in right field and shortstop, while Joc Pederson will return to Los Angeles representing the Giants in the outfield.

Bryce Harper was voted the National League’s first ever designated hitter starter, but it is unlikely he will be able to play due to injury.

Joining Turner on the infield will be Paul GoldschmidtManny Machado and Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Willson Contreras will start at catcher.

For the American League, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani will represent Los Angeles for the Angels side as the center fielder and designated hitter, while Judge’s Yankees teammate Giancarlo Stanton rounds out the outfield.

On the infield, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Tim Anderson and Rafael Devers all earn nods for the second time in their careers, while Jose Altuve mans second base for the eighth time. 

Rounding out the AL will be Alejandro Kirk, who makes his first All-Star game as the league’s starting catcher and will make history as the youngest starting catcher in an All-Star game since Ivan Rodriguez in 1995.

