Rays Place Wander Franco on Injured List With Hand Injury

The Rays officially put Wander Franco on the injured list Sunday morning after the shortstop broke the hamate bone in his right hand on Saturday. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports Franco will be out around 6-8 weeks and might need surgery.

Franco suffered the injury on what he described as a “simple swing” on Saturday vs. Cincinnati and had to leave the game early.

Franco had already missed around a month earlier this year with a right quadriceps strain. In 58 games this season, he has a .704 OPS with five home runs and 23 RBI.

After the game, Franco said it will be difficult to miss significant time again with a different injury.

“That’s the kind of the decision that you’re going to have to kind of wait on,’' Franco said through a translator, via Topkin. “You’re just going to have to accept it. It’s in God’s hands now.’'

Additionally, Tampa Bay also put Kevin Kiermaier on the injured list with a left hip injury. For the corresponding moves, Tampa Bay recalled outfielder Luke Raley and infielder Jonathan Aranda.

