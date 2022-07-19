Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Trea Turner is Embracing the Expectations to Win in Los Angeles
Trea Turner is Embracing the Expectations to Win in Los Angeles

MLB Officially Allowing Ads on Uniforms in 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with plans for advertising on uniforms next season.

The new labor contract agreed to in March allows teams to add uniform and helmet advertising patches. The San Diego Padres in April became the first team to announce a deal for 2023, with Motorola.

“I think that jersey patches advertisements on jerseys are a reality of life in professional sports,” Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “That’s a revenue source that is significant enough that it is really impossible for the sport to ignore over the long haul. I think that’s the truth.”

Major League Soccer became the first of the major North American leagues to allow jersey ads in 2007.

Among other North American leagues, the NBA started selling sponsorship logos for the 2017-18 season. The NHL launched helmet ads for the 2020-21 season and began jersey advertising last season.

Manfred defended experiments with new uniform looks, such as having players not wear their regular-season jerseys during the All-Star Game last year.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After a markedly new look in 2021 that included three-letter abbreviations of team names, uniforms for this year’s game contain the script from regular season jerseys, with gold lettering on a white background for the National League and a gray background for the American.

Nike took over as MLB’s uniform supplier in 2020 and last year added a series of City Connect uniforms that were markedly different, such as having the Boston Red Sox wear yellow and blue.

“A lot of kind unease, trepidation among certainly the more traditional people in the game. City Connect has been one of the great marketing successes in the game in recent years,” Manfred said.

“I think that it’s important to experiment with things like that in order to give the game a little different look. I never thought that a baseball team wearing different jerseys in a game was a particularly appealing look for us. I understand that people can have different views on that topic, but it is part of a larger program designed to market the game in a nontraditional way,” he said.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second quarter in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Play
NBA

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Says He ‘Didn’t Like’ Having to Get Vaccinated

The Golden State forward felt like he had no choice but to receive the vaccine.

By Wilton Jackson14 minutes ago
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference.
NFL

Sean Payton Is Coy About Destination for Possible NFL Return

The former Saints coach will work as an NFL analyst for Fox in the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
July 19, 2022: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, greets NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Cityfront Plaza in Chicago on July 19, 2022, during a press event to announce that NASCAR will hold races on the streets of downtown Chicago over the next several years.
NASCAR

NASCAR Announces First-Ever Street Race for 2023

The series will take over the streets of downtown Chicago next season in an unprecedented move.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Aliyah Boston (4) cuts the nets as she celebrates their 64-49 victory over the UConn Huskies in the Final Four championship game of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament.
Women's College Basketball

ESPN Explains Why Aliyah Boston Wasn’t Invited to ESPYs

The event will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which has a capacity of 3,400.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
T.J. Watt Fantasy Football Pittsburgh Steelers
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With T.J. Watt’s Madden Rating

According to the iconic NFL video game, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is not the No. 1 rated edge rusher.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.
Play
NFL

Samuel’s Trainer Appears to Be Hinting at Contract News

The 49ers’ star could be on the verge of getting his new contract.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred holds a news conference after baseball players and owners voted to approve a new labor agreement, Thursday March 10, 2022, in New York. “I am genuinely thrilled to say Major League Baseball is back and we’re going to play 162 games,” Manfred said. “I want to start by apologizing to our fans. I know the last few months have been difficult.”
MLB

MLB Commish Rob Manfred Questioned About Minor League Wages

The query came amid a U.S. Senate inquiry regarding how baseball’s antitrust exemption affects prospects.

By Thomas Neumann2 hours ago
Cole: New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Soto: Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with the trophy.
MLB

Gerrit Cole Would Hate to See Juan Soto Traded To Red Sox

Speculation surrounds the possible trade of the 23-year-old Nationals phenom.

By Daniela Perez2 hours ago