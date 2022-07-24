Skip to main content
Phillies OF Nick Castellanos, Reporter Involved in Tense Exchange

Nick Castellanos has experienced a difficult season in his first year with the Phillies, and he’s hearing it from the crowd. Philadelphia fans, who are not afraid to express their displeasure, booed Castellanos on Saturday night when the outfielder went 0-4.

Castellanos is clearly frustrated by his struggles, and that frustration bled into a postgame interview. After the game, Castellanos and Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia got into a heated exchange when the reporter asked Castellanos if he heard the boos during the game.

“No man, I lost my hearing,” Castellanos responded sarcastically. “Come on man, that’s a stupid question. Can anybody else answer that for him? Anybody?”

The exchange got so tense that the Phillies PR representative had to end Castellanos’s postgame media session early.

Castellanos’s numbers have dipped significantly this season as he is having arguably the worst year of his career. He is hitting just .245 with eight home runs and a .657 OPS in 2022, all on pace for at or near career lows.

Philadelphia’s outfielder has four years remaining on his contract, so he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It may only a matter of time before he turns it around, but until then, the pressure seems to be on.

