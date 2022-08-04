Skip to main content
Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dead at Age 94
Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dead at Age 94

Dodgers to Wear Patch Honoring Vin Scully for Rest of Season

In the first Dodgers game following the death of legendary announcer Vin Scully, the team announced an update to their jerseys for the rest of the season. 

A patch with the word “Vin” and a microphone will appear on the team’s sleeve of their jerseys for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Dodgers debuted the jersey addition on Wednesday night in their game vs. the Giants.

Flowers appeared all over Dodger Stadium on Wednesday to honor the late announcer. Fans brought flowers outside of the stadium, and blue flowers were put in the broadcast booth for Scully.

Scully worked as the play-by-play announcer for the Dodgers from 1950 until 2016. He died at the age of 94 on Tuesday.

He started with the team while they were still located in Brooklyn, and then he made the move to Los Angeles with the team. He worked his last game at the age of 89.

Apart from Dodgers broadcasts, Scully worked for CBS covering NFL games and PGA Tour events throughout part of the ‘70s and ‘80s. He also called national MLB games for NBC in the ‘80s.

Scully was inducted into the Dodgers’ Hall of Fame in 1982.

