MLB Prepared to Recognize Minor League Players Union, Manfred Says

With the MLBPA having sent out authorization cards to minor league players in a step towards minor leaguers joining or forming a union, it was up to MLB to determine whether or not to recognize this.

According to Evan Drellich, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on Friday the league does in fact plan on voluntarily recognizing a potential minor league players union. Additionally, Drellich said this recognition is pending reaching a “card check agreement,” which hasn’t happened yet. However, MLB still will not force minor leaguers into a formal election.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that over 50% of minor leaguers returned signed authorization cards to create majority support for the MLBPA as their official representative in collective bargaining.

“Minor league Players have made it unmistakably clear they want the MLBPA to represent them and are ready to begin collective bargaining in order to positively affect the upcoming season,” executive director Tony Clark said in a statement.

Sports Illustrated’s Emma Baccellieri explained what these authorization cards mean for minor league players, including that MLB’s choice to voluntarily recognize the union leads to a simpler, more streamlined process.

