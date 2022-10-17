Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 5 Delayed Due to Weather

The lone win-or-go-home game in this year’s divisional series is going to be pushed back a bit because of Mother Nature.

Monday night’s Game 5 between the Yankees and Guardians in New York has officially been delayed due to rain in the forecast, the Yankees announced Monday evening. First pitch was originally scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

The current plan is to reassess the forecast around 7 p.m.

New York was able to force Game 5 after beating Cleveland, 4–2, in Game 4 on Sunday night in Cleveland. The Yankees jumped out to a 3–0 lead through the first two innings, which was all the run support Gerrit Cole and the New York bullpen needed. Cole turned in a much-needed strong start and one of his best postseason outings in a Yankees uniform, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

The bullpen delivered two no-hit, shutout innings from there, bouncing back from Game 3’s meltdown in which Cleveland scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to win, 6–5.

Monday’s scheduled starters are Aaron Civale for the Guardians and Jameson Taillon for the Yankees.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.