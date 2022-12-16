After re-signing reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge on a $360 million deal, the Yankees continued their offseason spending spree Thursday with a significant acquisition.

New York has reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. ESPN’s Jeff Passan also reported on the move.

Rodón, 30, has made the All-Star team in each of the past two seasons, finishing in the top six in Cy Young Award voting each year. In 31 starts for the Giants in 2022, he went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts over 178 innings. As part of the agreement with the Yankees, he will receive a full no-trade clause.

Rodón’s $162 million is the second-largest contract secured by a pitcher this offseason in terms of total value, trailing only the five-year, $185 million contract Jacob deGrom received from the Rangers. In terms of average annual value, Rodón ($27 million per season) ranks third among pitchers in this year’s free agency class, behind Justin Verlander ($43.3 million) and deGrom ($37 million).