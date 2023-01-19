After spending more than six seasons in the Bronx, former All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman has found a new home.

Chapman reportedly has reached an agreement to join the Royals, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The deal is for one year and worth $3.75 million, with unspecified additional performance bonuses.

Chapman, who turns 35 in February, lost his closer job with the Yankees midway through last season. He appeared in 43 games, posting a 4-4 record with a 4.46 ERA and nine saves. Chapman was left off New York’s ALDS roster after missing a mandatory team workout.

Chapman’s strikeout rate (10.65 K/9), walk rate (6.94 BB/9) and ERA last season were all career worsts. His average fastball velocity dipped to 97.5 miles per hour, per Statcast, the lowest since his major league debut in 2010.

A seven-time All-Star, Chapman has had eight seasons with 30 or more saves, most recently in 2021. The Royals are coming off a 65-97 record in ’22, and have not posted a record above .500 since winning the World Series in ’15.