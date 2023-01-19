Skip to main content
Deebo Samuel, Klay Thompson and John Wall on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel, Klay Thompson and John Wall on Today's SI Feed

Former Yankees Reliever Aroldis Chapman to Sign With Royals, per Report

In this story:

Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals

After spending more than six seasons in the Bronx, former All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman has found a new home.

Chapman reportedly has reached an agreement to join the Royals, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The deal is for one year and worth $3.75 million, with unspecified additional performance bonuses.

Chapman, who turns 35 in February, lost his closer job with the Yankees midway through last season. He appeared in 43 games, posting a 4-4 record with a 4.46 ERA and nine saves. Chapman was left off New York’s ALDS roster after missing a mandatory team workout.

Chapman’s strikeout rate (10.65 K/9), walk rate (6.94 BB/9) and ERA last season were all career worsts. His average fastball velocity dipped to 97.5 miles per hour, per Statcast, the lowest since his major league debut in 2010.

A seven-time All-Star, Chapman has had eight seasons with 30 or more saves, most recently in 2021. The Royals are coming off a 65-97 record in ’22, and have not posted a record above .500 since winning the World Series in ’15.