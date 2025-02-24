Aaron Judge Had Blunt Take on Yankees' Facial Hair Policy Affecting Free Agency
The New York Yankees, eschewing nearly 50 years of tradition, stunned the sports world last week when they announced they'd be loosening the club's longtime facial hair policy, allowing players to sport "well-groomed beards."
Yankees chairman and managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner later explained to reporters that one of the biggest drivers behind his decision to make the historic change was a fear that the policy could potentially impact the club's ability to add talent via free agency.
Two-time American League MVP and Yankees captain Aaron Judge, speaking to reporters from the club's spring training site in Tampa, Fla., offered a strong stance on the notion that such a policy would affect a player's desire to join the storied franchise.
"If that little rule is going to stop you from coming here, then you probably shouldn’t be here," Judge said, via The New York Post. “If a little rule like that is going to stop you from doing your job, then I don’t think — I don’t know.
"So I haven’t heard too much about guys, it stopping them from coming here. But [Steinbrenner] dug in a little bit more than I did on that."
Steinbrenner, moved by a conversation with new closer—and the now beard-less—Devin Williams, held discussions about opinions on the club's facial hair policy with a group of current and former Yankees players that included the likes of Judge himself, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, CC Sabathia, Andy Pettitte and Ron Guidry. Steinbrenner then made the final call.
The facial hair policy and no hair below the collar rule, both of which were instituted by the late George Steinbrenner back in 1976, served as a disciplinary guidepoint for Yankees past and present, including Judge, who said he won't be putting down the razor despite the new relaxed mandate in place.
"I got drafted by this organization, so the very first day I was here, I’ve been shaving since 2013," Judge said. "This is what I know, this is what I’m used to. I look around the building, look at old photos of the past legends and people that played here, they all followed that rule, so I just tried to follow on their path.
"I really didn’t think it was that big of a deal until it got brought up the past couple weeks. I think the rule will be good. I think it’ll help a lot of guys. If it gets us a couple more players that’ll help us win games, everybody will be on board for that."