Aaron Judge Had Special Gift for Russell Wilson's Family Ahead of Yankees-Mets Game
Russell Wilson and his family are in attendance for Sunday's edition of the Subway Series, as the New York Yankees prepare to host the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium.
Prior to the game, Wilson and his family got to spend some time on the field during batting practice, during which Wilson's children got to meet some of their favorite ballplayers, including superstar outfielder Aaron Judge.
Judge had an awesome surprise ready for the kids, too. After greeting Wilson's children, Judge was seen gifting each child a pair of his batting gloves.
Wilson has some strong ties to New York and the Yankees organization. In addition to joining the New York Giants in the offseason, Wilson was previously acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Texas Rangers, who had acquired him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2013.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who also played middle infield as a high schooler, was drafted by two MLB teams, once in the 41st round by the Baltimore Orioles in 2007 when he was coming out of high school, and again in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies in 2010.
New York traded for him in exchange for cash considerations in 2018 and even invited him to spring training. Wilson suited up for the team in a Grapefruit League game that spring, serving as a pinch-hitter for Judge.
Although Wilson never fully lived out his baseball dreams, he's remained close to one of the organizations that gave him an opportunity, and he got to experience a wholesome moment with his family ahead of Sunday's game.