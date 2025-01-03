Actor Emma Roberts Reacts to Pulling Rare Jackson Holliday Baseball Card
Actor Emma Roberts is passionate about collecting baseball cards, and she recently added an incredibly rare card to her collection.
Roberts kicked off the new year by sharing one of her rarest pulls to date. Those familiar with the hobby might know that Jan. 1 is also known as 1/1 Day. On the first day of the year, collectors will showcase some of their favorite cards in their collections, particularly those that are one of a kind.
Roberts took the opportunity on Wednesday to showcase the card she called her "most coveted 1/1." The card was none other than a Topps Chrome Jackson Holliday rookie card, numbered 1/1.
Roberts shared her reaction to receiving the card on her Instagram story, and she was clearly overjoyed. She posed for a photo while holding the card, covering her mouth with excitement as she cherished the holy grail of her collection.
Holliday, son of former MLB outfielder Matt Holliday, was long heralded as the No. 1 prospect in baseball prior to his promotion to the big leagues in 2024. He struggled as a rookie, but there's plenty of upside to his game and untapped potential he's yet to discover.
Roberts will be among those hoping he pans out as the superstar he was touted to be, as that could have a significant impact on the value of her card.