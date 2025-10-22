SI

Angels' Contract With Kurt Suzuki Contains a Very Unusual Provision

Los Angeles's new manager will be on a tight leash.

Patrick Andres

The Angels seem to have Kurt Suzuki on a prove-it deal.
The Angels seem to have Kurt Suzuki on a prove-it deal. / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Angels' hire of Kurt Suzuki as their manager was met with much fanfare, given his strong track record across 16 years of big-league service from 2007 to '22.

However, Suzuki's arrival has reportedly come with a catch.

Los Angeles has Suzuki on a one-year contract, according to a Wednesday afternoon report from Sam Blum of The Athletic. That, Blum noted, is a highly unusual arrangement for a managerial contract.

Almost all managerial contracts are multiyear deals, such as (to cite a recent example) the Rangers' hire of Skip Schumaker on a four-year contract. As Blum mentioned, issues related to contract length reportedly scuttled the Angels' negotiations with former first baseman Albert Pujols.

Suzuki, 42, played the last two years of his career with Los Angeles. He also spent time with the Athletics, Nationals, Twins and Braves, slashing .255/.314/.388 with 143 home runs and 730 RBIs lifetime.

He takes over an Angels team that has not made the playoffs since 2014 and has not won a postseason game since the 2009 American League division series.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB