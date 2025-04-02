Angels Player Got Hit in Head With His Own Bat Thanks to Cardinals’ Careless Catcher
In this story:
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Nicky Lopez was standing in the batter's box after taking a ball against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday when he was suddenly hit in the head by his own bat.
How could something like that happen? Well, Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera went to throw the ball back to the pitcher but instead he threw it right into Lopez's bat, which then struck him in the head so hard that his helmet popped off.
This was easily one of the weirdest moments of the young 2025 season and it took a slo-mo replay for us to figure out what in the world happened during what is normally such a basic move in a baseball game.
Making matters worse for Lopez was that he struck out swinging a few pitches later.
Double ouch.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published